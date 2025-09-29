403
Patrick Lamb's 'A Charlie Brown Christmas Tour' Comes To Downtown Delray Beach
EINPresswire/ -- WHAT: The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has announced tickets are now on sale for Patrick Lamb’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas Tour!” The show is coming to the Amphitheatre at Old School Square in Downtown Delray Beach on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.
Fresh off an international tour and three Top 5 Billboard hits, Patrick Lamb, an award-winning saxophonist, will be joined by an amazing band and a Delray Beach student choir. This joyful, family-friendly holiday concert will also take place in view of Delray’s 100ft Christmas Tree!
WHEN: Wednesday, December 17, 2025 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
WHERE: The Amphitheatre at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. Parking available in the Old School Square garage.
TICKETS: Tickets are now on sale, starting at $25. Rain or shine. Purchase here:
About Old School Square
Old School Square is an historic cultural arts campus in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach. Old School Square’s mission is to create a welcoming space where the community comes together for high-quality, diverse and interactive art experiences, while honoring the 100-year-old historic campus. The 6-acre campus is owned by the City of Delray Beach and home to early 20th century school buildings that have been renovated and are now a fine arts museum (Cornell Art Museum), wedding and events venue (The Vintage Gym), and a performance theatre and creative arts school (Crest Theatre building). The campus also boasts an outdoor Amphitheatre for live music performances, a park and its own parking garage. Old School Square takes up an entire city block at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue. The address is 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.
About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)
The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at or by calling 561-243-1077.
Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquare
