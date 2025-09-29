Global Times: Xi Attends Grand Gathering In Celebration Of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region's 70Th Founding Anniversary

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Xi attends Xinjiang's 70th anniversary, urging unity, stability, high-quality development, and cultural progress.

Beijing, China, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday attended a grand gathering in celebration of the 70th founding anniversary of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in Urumqi, capital of this region in Northwest China, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, joined local officials and members of the public from all ethnic groups and all walks of life at the event.

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and head of the central delegation, attended this event and delivered a speech. Cai Qi, director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, was also present at the gathering. Both Wang and Cai are members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

The gathering commenced at around 10:30 am. All participants stood up and sang the national anthem. A congratulatory message from the CPC Central Committee, the National People's Congress Standing Committee, the State Council, the CPPCC National Committee, and the Central Military Commission was read out at the gathering.

In his speech, Wang said that over the past 70 years, the people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang have achieved great successes in socialist revolution and development, and in reform and opening up, under the leadership of the CPC.

The CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core formulated the Party's policies for the governance of Xinjiang in the new era, which has driven historic achievements across various undertakings in the region, Wang said.

Xinjiang, together with the rest of the country, won the battle against poverty and completed the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects, said Wang, noting that ethnic unity in Xinjiang has been further consolidated, and the sense of community for the Chinese nation has been strengthened.

Xi, leading a central delegation, arrived in Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang, on Tuesday to attend activities marking the autonomous region's 70th founding anniversary. On Wednesday morning, Xi visited a themed exhibition for the anniversary at a cultural center in Urumqi.

Also on Wednesday, Xi joined people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang to watch the gala entitled "Beautiful Xinjiang" marking the 70th founding anniversary of the region.

Xi left Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region for Beijing on Thursday. He was given a warm send-off by people of all ethnic groups who lined the streets waving red flags in the city proper of Urumqi, the regional capital, and danced joyfully at Urumqi Tianshan International Airport.

Bai Shengfu, an imam from the Shaanxi Grand Mosque in Urumqi, attended Thursday's grand gathering as a representative of the religious community and expressed his excitement and joy. Taking part in the celebrations was an immense honor and a great encouragement. It reflects the CPC Central Committee's deep care for Xinjiang and the religious community, Bai Shengfu told the Global Times.

"I will turn this mood into motivation, carry forward the tradition of loving both country and religion, and guide believers to contribute to national prosperity, stability, and ethnic unity," Bai Shengfu said.

Across Xinjiang, a variety of events have been held in recent days to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the autonomous region. On Thursday, the Global Times learned that residents of all ethnic groups in Urumqi's Tianshan district gathered at a community center to watch the live broadcast of the grand gathering, filling the hall with a festive atmosphere as they celebrated the historic occasion together.

In Daxi village of Yuli county in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, residents decorated their homes with national flags and red lanterns to celebrate the autonomous region's 70th anniversary. Villager Abulikemu Musa was cited by Xinjiang Daily as saying that e-commerce and rural tourism had transformed life from hardship to prosperity.

He noted that villagers cheered when they saw President Xi arrive in Urumqi on TV. "Our lives have undergone dramatic changes and neighbors eagerly prepared to mark the milestone together," said Abulikemu.

The celebration highlights China's emphasis on Xinjiang region and lasting stability, serving not only as a commemoration but also as a milestone in the region's development. Xinjiang region's strategic role is further highlighted, with new requirements in development, ethnic unity, border security, ecological protection, and its function as a hub for openness and exchange, Wang Jiang, a deputy director of the Institute of China's Borderland Studies at Zhejiang Normal University, told the Global Times on Thursday.

President Xi on Wednesday urged Xinjiang to build a socialist modern Xinjiang that is characterized by unity, harmony, prosperity, affluence, cultural progress and a sound eco-environment, where people live and work in peace and contentment. He made the remarks after listening to work reports from the CPC Xinjiang regional committee and the regional government, according to Xinhua.

Xi noted that since the founding of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region 70 years ago, earthshaking changes have been taking place in the region, and Xinjiang has joined the rest of the country in embarking on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in all respects.

Leveraging its resources and industrial capabilities, Xinjiang should actively explore a path of high-quality development suited to its own characteristics and foster its new quality productive forces in light of local conditions, Xi stressed.

He also urged Xinjiang to promote the cultural tourism industry, enhance preservation and restoration of ecosystems, accelerate the building of the core area along the Silk Road Economic Belt, and give priority to ensuring and improving people's living standards.

President Xi's remarks set the course for Xinjiang's future, Zhou Jianping, principal of the Xinjiang Institute of Engineering, said, noting that as someone born and raised in the region, he has a deep understanding of its rapid growth and vast opportunities under the CPC Central Committee's strategic positioning.

Xinjiang is entering a crucial stage of development. As China advances the Belt and Road Initiative, the region stands as a vital hub and gateway for westward opening. With strengths ranging from agriculture and energy to emerging sectors such as intelligent manufacturing and new materials, Xinjiang's prospects are vast, said Zhou, noting that the region holds enormous potential and is poised to achieve even greater progress in the future.

President Xi stressed full implementation of the Party's guidelines for governing Xinjiang in the new era, anchored in the region's strategic positioning and highlighting continuity in governance. Refined from history and practice, the guideline has formed a comprehensive framework and proven effective, as Xinjiang region has entered its best stage of development, overcoming terrorism, security risks, and economic lag, said Wang.

The expert noted that looking ahead, Xinjiang region will further align with national strategies to advance modernization in ecological protection, economic growth, governance, and ethnic unity, advancing the building of a modern and socialist region.





