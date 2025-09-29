Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Huprich Law Firm Files Employment Discrimination And Retaliation Lawsuit Against San Diego Gas Supplier


2025-09-29 11:16:24
EINPresswire/ -- Huprich Law Firm, PC has filed a lawsuit in San Diego County Superior Court on behalf of former employee Ashley Myers against WestAir Gases & Equipment, Inc., a California-based distributor of industrial, medical, and specialty gases.

The complaint alleges violations of the California Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA), California Labor Code, and other state laws, including claims of:
Race discrimination and hostile work environment harassment
Retaliation and whistleblower retaliation under Labor Code § 1102.5
• Breach of an oral agreement regarding an alternate work schedule
Wrongful termination in violation of public policy
• Intentional infliction of emotional distress

According to the lawsuit, Ms. Myers experienced workplace harassment and hostility shortly after joining WestAir in 2023. Despite raising concerns with management and company executives, she was allegedly disciplined and ultimately terminated in December 2023 after requesting reasonable schedule accommodations and reporting discriminatory conduct.

The complaint seeks damages for lost wages, emotional distress, and punitive damages.

“This case underscores the continuing importance of protecting workers who speak up about discrimination and harassment in the workplace,” said Joseph J. Huprich, attorney for the plaintiff.

The case is Myers v. WestAir Gases & Equipment, Inc., Case No. 25CU050182C, filed in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, Central Division, on September 22, 2025.

Why This Case Matters for California Workers-
This lawsuit highlights common issues employees face in California workplaces, including:
• Workplace discrimination based on race or other protected categories
• Retaliation against employees who report unlawful conduct or request accommodations
• Wrongful termination for exercising workplace rights under California law
• Violations of whistleblower protections under Labor Code § 1102.5

Employees throughout San Diego County and across California are protected by strong state laws like FEHA and whistleblower statutes designed to hold employers accountable. When companies fail to provide a workplace free from harassment or retaliate against employees who raise legitimate concerns, they may face significant liability.

About Huprich Law Firm, PC
Huprich Law Firm is a California-based employment law firm with offices in Ontario and Pasaddena and is dedicated to representing employees in claims involving wrongful termination, workplace discrimination, sexual harassment, retaliation, whistleblower protections, and wage and hour violations. The firm is committed to protecting employee rights and holding employers accountable when they violate California labor and employment laws. With experience litigating complex cases in both state and federal courts, Huprich Law Firm has earned a reputation for aggressive advocacy and a deep commitment to justice for workers.

