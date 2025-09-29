Essential Skills For Writing Successful Business Cases Training Course: Improve Project Success Through Structured Business Cases That Outline Benefits, Costs, Risks, And Feasibility (Nov 12, 2025)
By creating a comprehensive business case, organisations can ensure that projects are well-conceived, justified, and planned; ultimately increasing the likelihood of successful outcomes and sustainable value creation.
By honing your writing skills, you will create documents that present a comprehensive analysis and justification for a proposed business initiative, project or investment.
A clear, well written document is a vital step in justifying a project and facilitates informed decision-making. It is a means of presenting a proposed initiative in the best light, demonstrating how it will add value to the organisation and help to prioritise investment.
During this course, the expert trainer will cover best practise in writing business cases, cover what to include in your rationale and explain how to put them to best use to give you a greater chance of proposing a successful business initiative.
By giving decision-makers a clear understanding of a proposed initiative within a well-conceived business case, they will have all the details of the opportunity proposed, including:
- The potential benefits Costs involved Possible risks and how to mitigate against them Feasibility assessments
Benefits of attending
- Understand the purpose and use of business cases Learn what should be included in a clearly written rationale Get to grips with the skills for writing compelling business cases Improve your communication and stakeholder management skills Achieve the outcomes you require for your project
Who Should Attend:
- Senior business executives and managers Business development managers Project managers In-house and private practice lawyers Heads of legal teams
Certifications:
- CPD: 3 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Key Topics Covered:
Understanding the purpose and benefits of businesses cases
- Purpose and usage Common context and content Making the content compelling Strategic alignment Scenario analysis
Business cases in practice: implementation and evaluation
- Implementation plans Measurement issues, including common KPIs and costs to the business Stakeholder management, communicating and persuasion
Summary and final questions
