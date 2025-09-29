UK GDPR Training Course: Compliance, Current Hot Topics And Focus On Dsars (Online Event: November 12, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities include mastering GDPR compliance, understanding data breach impacts, navigating DSAR intricacies, and staying current with evolving regulations. Gain expertise in handling post-disclosure issues and avoid pitfalls, enhancing your business's legal and operational efficiency.

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance is a minefield of risks and pitfalls that can be very time-consuming and costly for your business. The expert speaker, Mark Weston, will take you through the core concepts and principles, as well as the more complex areas of rights, data breaches and extra-territorial transfer.

The course has a special focus on the intricacies of how to deal with DSARs, including charges, what needs to be disclosed, and how to deal with post-disclosure problems if they arise. This Masterclass will bring you right up to date with all the latest topics in this increasingly complex area.

During this practical course there will also be time for you to ask your questions to the expert trainer.

Benefits of attending



Gain a solid overview of the principles and rationale of GDPR

Understand the impact of data breaches and non-compliance

Learn how to achieve compliance within your business

Consider the intricacies of ICO guidance on DSARs

Identify and avoid the pitfalls in dealing with DSARs

Master how to deal with post-disclosure issues Get up-to-date with the latest GDPR hot topics

Who Should Attend:



In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Compliance officers Board members

Certifications:



CPD: 3 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

GDPR overview, general compliance and the latest hot topics



GDPR - the latest updates

GDPR rationale

Core concepts

GDPR 1: Widening

GDPR 2: Principles and bases

GDPR 3: Rights

GDPR 4: Data breaches

GDPR 5: Other rules

GDPR 6: Extra-territorial transfer

Impact of non-compliance

Achieving compliance and BaU Questions

Special focus on Data Subject Access Rights (DSARs)



The basics: Article 15, Recitals 63-64

ICO guidance

Who is responsible to comply?

Dealing with DSARs in 9 steps:



Is it a DSAR?



Who is making the DSAR?



Check those time limits!



Is the DSAR sufficiently clear?



Can you charge for this work?



Identify what needs to be disclosed



Communicate the information



Deal with post-disclosure issues

Dealing with post-disclosure problems

Key main issues

ICO and DSARs Questions

