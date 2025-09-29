Moroch-Produced Mcdonald's“Bills Mafia” Campaign Named One Of Chief Marketer's Top 50 Campaigns Of 2025

“Bills Mafia” Campaign Continues Into 2025–2026 By Honoring Highmark Stadium's Final Season

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Moroch , in partnership with SHIFT Communications, OMD, and McDonald's of New York State, are celebrating national recognition from Chief Marketer , which named their campaign“Getting McDonald's Into the Minds, Hearts & Stomachs of 'Bills Mafia'” one of the Top 50 Campaigns of 2025 in the Restaurant/F&B category (chiefmarketer). Aspects of the campaign continue into the 2025-2026 season with the recent release of the 2nd edition Bills Mafia Box.The campaign set out to achieve three clear goals: build localized brand relevance with one of the NFL's most passionate fan bases, increase digital sales with mobile app traffic, and drive menu properties. Strategy and creative were driven by Moroch, with SHIFT providing PR support and OMD overseeing media.Moroch has worked with McDonald's for more than four decades, but the agency only took on the New York State market a year ago. The Bills Mafia campaign highlights how the partnership has quickly expanded in new markets, combining long-term brand knowledge with fresh local innovation.Over the course of the 2024–25 season, McDonald's connected with fans through a series of culturally resonant activations. The launch of the Buffalo Chill specialty beverage, the Bills Mafia Box, and the Bills Big Mac Sack gave supporters ways to celebrate their team while enjoying unique game-day offers. The Bills Big Mac Sack alone exceeded all sales metrics in its first day. The Mafia Box contributed in increasing weekly gross margin, while the Buffalo Chill delivered year-over-year increases in unit revenue and margin. A $1 Big Mac promotion, dubbed the“Most Valuable Sandwich,” reached record-breaking sales performance in a single day.“This campaign proves our undying motto: Local Changes Everything. When you tap into community pride and culture, the results follow,” said Matt Powell, Moroch CEO.“Bills fans embraced this campaign as their own and that translated into stronger sales, measurable impact, and lasting brand loyalty. We're honored that Chief Marketer recognized this work among the industry's best.”These offerings were amplified by an always-on presence that stretched from the NFL Draft through the Super Bowl. Moroch and its partners integrated retail, PR, in-stadium activations, and influencer content to keep McDonald's top of mind for Bills fans.Fan-generated TikTok videos further extended the campaign's reach, creating organic buzz that reinforced the brand's local connection. By season's end, the effort delivered a 16.9 percent lift in new app customers, increased digital sales, and boosted overall brand affinity.Aspects of the campaign are continuing into the 2025 - 2026 season with the release of the second-edition Bills Mafia Box. This promotion introduces fresh packaging designs celebrating Highmark Stadium in its final year before demolition. By tying the iconic meal bundle to a historic moment for the team and its fans, McDonald's and its partners created a meaningful, collectible experience that both honors the Bills' legacy and gives fans a fun way to commemorate the last season at Highmark.Chief Marketer's Campaigns of the Year Awards spotlight the most impactful and innovative marketing efforts across disciplines including PR, experiential, branding, content, social media, and more. The annual list showcases campaigns that push brands forward with strategy, efficiency, and creative resonance.About MorochMoroch is a full-service marketing and communications agency headquartered in Dallas, TX. With a diverse portfolio of clients across various industries, Moroch is dedicated to creating innovative and effective marketing strategies that drive results. The agency's services include advertising, media planning and buying, social media, and digital marketing. Moroch's core belief, Local changes everything, has driven award-winning work for over four decades. This commitment to local excellence continues to drive the agency's national recognition, including its recent AWM DFW 'Large Agency of the Year' honor.###

