Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Comcast Names Michael Cavanagh Co-CEO

2025-09-29 10:13:26
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) on Monday named Michael J. Cavanagh as Co-Chief Executive Officer, effective January 2026. 

Cavanagh will share the role with current Chairman and CEO Brian L. Roberts, marking a joint leadership at one of the country's largest media and technology companies.

