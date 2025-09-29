Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Steve Angel Succeeds Joe Hinrichs As CSX CEO

Steve Angel Succeeds Joe Hinrichs As CSX CEO


2025-09-29 10:13:26
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

CSX Corp. (CSX) shares drew investor attention on Monday morning after the company named Steve Angel as its President and Chief Executive Officer.

Angel, who has joined the board, assumed all three roles effective September 28, succeeding Joe Hinrichs. CSX stated that Angel will work closely with the board and management team to ensure a seamless transition of leadership.

CSX's stock rose nearly 3% in pre-market trade.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.

Read also: Why Cleveland Fed's Beth Hammack Remains Worried About Inflation: 'I'm Seeing It In The Services'

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN29092025007385015968ID1110125332

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search