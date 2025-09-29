Steve Angel Succeeds Joe Hinrichs As CSX CEO

CSX Corp. (CSX) shares drew investor attention on Monday morning after the company named Steve Angel as its President and Chief Executive Officer.

Angel, who has joined the board, assumed all three roles effective September 28, succeeding Joe Hinrichs. CSX stated that Angel will work closely with the board and management team to ensure a seamless transition of leadership.

CSX's stock rose nearly 3% in pre-market trade.

