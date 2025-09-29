Totalenergies Bets On U.S., Europe, Brazil To Drive Power Growth
Roughly 70% will come from renewables, with the remainder from flexible gas generation.
The company is focusing on deregulated markets in the United States, Europe, and Brazil, where it is rolling out its integrated model. Management expects the Integrated Power division to generate positive free cash flow by 2028 and achieve a 12% return on capital employed by 2030.
TotalEnergies said diversification across the electricity value chain strengthens resilience against oil and gas cycles and supports long-term dividend growth.
