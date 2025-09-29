Tajikistan Takes Green Leap With New Economy Action Plan For 20262028
The plan is focusing on institutional reforms, efficient use of natural capital, investment attraction, modern technologies, and enhanced international cooperation.
The meeting also reviewed draft laws on amendments to the 2025 State Budget and the Healthcare Code, as well as the Master Plan for Khorog city in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region.
President Emomali Rahmon set directives for ministries, agencies, and regional authorities to implement these plans, attract investment, intensify construction and improvement work, optimize energy use, and prepare for the International Navruz celebrations and the 35th anniversary of State Independence.
