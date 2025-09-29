RBI Coin Debuts As A Global Digital Currency Connecting Fiat And Crypto With RBI

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 28, 2025 3:24 pm - RBI Coin (Real Blockchain Infrastructure), founded by Ivan Ivanov, is a global digital currency built on its own blockchain. It bridges fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, enabling fast, secure, and borderless transactions.

Sub-headline:

The launch of RBI Coin introduces a powerful blockchain network that connects fiat and cryptocurrency, enabling secure, fast, and borderless financial interactions worldwide.

Moscow, 28 September 2025–

RBI Coin today announced the official global launch of its flagship digital currency, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of financial technology. Short for Real Blockchain Infrastructure, RBI Coin has been created to bridge the gap between traditional fiat money and the digital asset economy, offering a unified, transparent, and efficient platform for global users.

Built on its own proprietary blockchain, RBI Coin is engineered to support fast, cost-effective, and secure cross-border transactions. By enabling seamless fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat conversions, it empowers individuals, businesses, and institutions to transact without borders, reducing complexity and unlocking new opportunities in the digital economy.

Key features of RBI Coin include:

Borderless Finance: Transact globally in seconds with minimal fees.

Seamless Conversion: Instant exchange between leading fiat currencies and top cryptocurrencies.

Unmatched Security: Transactions recorded on a transparent and tamper-proof blockchain ledger.

Community-Driven Growth: Tokenomics designed to reward early adopters and strengthen long-term adoption.

“Our mission with RBI Coin is to create a financial ecosystem that truly works for everyone, everywhere,” said Ivan Ivanov, Founder of RBI Coin.“We believe the future of money will be digital, global, and secure – and RBI Coin is leading that transformation.”

As the global economy increasingly embraces digital solutions, RBI Coin stands at the forefront, offering users a chance to participate in a borderless financial network that bridges East and West, developed and emerging markets alike.

The official launch invites early adopters, blockchain enthusiasts, and forward-looking investors to join the RBI Coin ecosystem and become part of a movement that aims to redefine how value is exchanged across the world.

For more information, visit or follow RBI Coin on social media platforms for the latest updates.