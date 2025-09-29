Superior Energy Services Announces Senior Secured Notes Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (“Superior”) announced today that, subject to market conditions, its wholly-owned subsidiary SESI, L.L.C. (“SESI”) intends to offer for sale $600 million in aggregate principal amount of Senior Secured Notes due 2030 (the“notes”) in a private placement (the“offering”). The notes are being offered only to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Act”), and to non-U.S. persons in reliance on Regulation S under the Act.

The notes will be senior secured obligations of SESI and guaranteed, jointly and severally, by Superior and certain of Superior's subsidiaries that guarantee Superior's obligations under, or are co-borrowers with respect to, Superior's asset-based revolving credit facility. Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears. The maturity date, interest rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.

SESI intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay in full the indebtedness incurred to finance the acquisition of Quail Tools, LLC, including $250 million in seller financing from Nabors Industries and a $200 million bridge loan, to pay fees and expenses in connection with the offering, and for general corporate purposes.

The notes have not been registered under the Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction. Accordingly, they may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale of these securities would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including those related to the use of proceeds herefrom. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“may,”“should,”“could,”“will,”“would,” and“will be,” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Superior undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required under federal securities laws.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc. serves major, national and independent oil and natural gas companies around the world and offers products and services with respect to the various phases of a well's economic life cycle.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Joanna Clark, Deputy General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

