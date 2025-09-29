North America Cold Chain Market Outlook: Trends, Market Size, Share, Competition And Growth Analysis Report (2025-2034) Featuring Americold Logistics And 3 Other Key Players

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Cold Chain Market Outlook - Forecast Trends, Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis Report (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The North America cold chain market is experiencing rapid expansion, projected to grow from USD 116.85 billion in 2024 to USD 289.58 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 9.50%. This growth is fueled by increased global trade of temperature-sensitive products, burgeoning demand from the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, and the expansion of e-commerce and online grocery delivery services.

An increase in environmental consciousness is prompting cold chain operators to integrate sustainable practices like eco-friendly packaging and energy-efficient refrigeration systems. As per USDA, 96% of frozen red meat in the U.S. was kept in cold storage as of January 2024, highlighting the sector's robustness. Additionally, Statistics Canada reported that frozen and chilled meat stocks in 2024's first half significantly boosted market growth.

Trends and Developments

The demand for fresh and frozen food is surging, driven by consumer preference for healthier options. Meanwhile, the rise in e-commerce for grocery and meal kit services has amplified the need for efficient cold chain logistics. Significant technological advancements, like IoT-enhanced monitors and RFID tracking, are refining cold chain operations. Regulatory compliance with stringent food safety standards is also vital, ensuring product integrity through the supply chain.

Recent Industry Advancements

In June 2024, CJ Logistics America announced a new cold storage facility near Kansas City. Other developments include Lineage Logistics' cross-border transportation service, connecting US and Canadian markets, and Agile Cold Storage's $45.9 million facility in St. Tammany Parish. United States Cold Storage Inc. will complete an expansive refrigerated extension in Tulare by February 2025.

Segment Analysis

The market is segmented by service type into refrigerated storage and transport, further divided by temperature (chilled and frozen) and end-use sectors like meat, dairy, pharmaceuticals, and more. Refrigerated storage plays a pivotal role in maintaining product freshness and is crucial for sectors like pharmaceuticals and healthcare, which rely on precise temperature control.

Leading Companies



Americold Logistics LLC, headquartered in Atlanta, is the largest publicly traded REIT specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing.

Lineage Logistics Holding, LLC, based in Novi, MI, operates over 480 facilities globally.

United States Cold Storage Inc., headquartered in Camden, NJ, excels in refrigerated logistics for food industries. VersaCold Logistics Services, located in Vaughan, ON, is Canada's foremost supply chain company for temperature-sensitive products.

Regional Insights

The United States dominates due to its robust biopharmaceutical sector, a significant driver for the region's cold chain market. The CDC's guidelines emphasize the importance of strict temperature controls for vaccines, which range from 2 C to 8 C for refrigerated and -50 C to -15 C for frozen storage, according to the Government of Canada.

Key Attributes