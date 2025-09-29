Thomas J. Henry Honored With Breakie Legacy Award For Transformative Philanthropy And Community Impact

Thomas J Henry Logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Billion Dollar Attorney and Philanthropist Thomas J. Henry was honored with the prestigious Breakie Legacy Award, recognizing his extraordinary commitment to community service and education across the State of Texas.A steadfast advocate for children's education, Thomas J. Henry has been a long-time supporter of TEXAS YES, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing underserved students with the resources they need to succeed in school and beyond. Through his generous contributions and active involvement, he has helped thousands of children gain access to essential school supplies, enrichment opportunities, and education programs designed to unlock their full potential.Named in honor of the Breakie family, co-founders of TEXAS YES and long-standing champions of educational equity, the Breakie Legacy Award is presented annually to an individual whose lifelong commitment to service and community advancement exemplifies the core values of TEXAS YES. Thomas J. Henry's unwavering support and passionate advocacy make him a fitting recipient of this year's honor.The award was presented during the Aces Wild Casino Night on September 19th, a signature event hosted by TEXAS YES in celebration of its mission to support underserved students and communities across the state.“It's an incredible honor to receive the Breakie Legacy Award,” said Thomas J. Henry.“Supporting education and lifting up communities is not just a passion, it is a responsibility.”Beyond his contributions to education, Thomas J. Henry's impact reaches into communities across Texas, where he has championed initiatives that uplift families, empower youth, and foster long-term, positive change. From supporting local nonprofits to launching his own philanthropy center, he continues to touch lives in meaningful, lasting ways.About Thomas J. Henry:Thomas J. Henry Law is a nationally recognized personal injury firm, handling all types of accident claims and representing clients in mass tort, product liability, child injury, and whistleblower protection cases nationwide as one of the largest law firms in Texas.Thomas J. Henry is a prominent personal injury attorney who grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas, with a reputation for aggressive advocacy and a client-centered approach. His firm has successfully represented clients in complex cases across the nation, securing substantial verdicts and settlements. Beyond his legal practice, Thomas J. Henry is deeply committed to community service and philanthropic endeavors that contribute to the well-being and development of the Coastal Bend region.For more information about Thomas J. Henry please visit thomasjhenrylaw.IG: @tjhlaw | F: tjhlaw | X/T: @ThomasJHenryLawAbout TEXAS YES:TEXAS YES is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting underserved students through educational resources, school supply kits, enrichment opportunities, and community engagement across Texas.For more information about TEXAS YES please visit .IG: @texasyesproject | F: texasyesproject | X/T: @texasyesproject

