Tropical Strom Bualoi results in twenty-six deaths in Philippines
(MENAFN) On Sunday, a news agency reported that Tropical Storm Bualoi has left at least 26 people dead, 14 missing, and 33 injured in the Philippines.
Tropical cyclones Opong, Nando, and Mirasol triggered days of torrential rain, floods, and landslides that affected 2,797,706 people (738,714 families), the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council stated.
The council reported that 163,317 individuals from 46,611 families are sheltering in 2,680 evacuation centers, while an additional 118,957 people (31,448 families) are receiving assistance outside the centers.
The Bicol Region reported the highest number of deaths with 9 fatalities, closely followed by the Cagayan Valley with 8. Other regions reported fewer casualties: 4 in the Cordillera Administrative Region, 2 each in Central Luzon and Central Visayas, and 1 in Eastern Visayas.
The storm's heavy rain, strong winds, and floods damaged 8,916 houses. In response, the government, through national and local agencies, has provided financial aid to 149,675 families.
Bualoi battered the central Philippines and southern Luzon on Friday, bringing heavy rain and powerful winds that increased the risk for residents remaining in flooded areas of Bulacan.
