403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Eric Adams ends his campaign due to financial, political pressures
(MENAFN) On Sunday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that he is dropping his bid for a second term due to growing financial and political difficulties, a decision that significantly alters the 2025 mayoral race.
Adams stated in a video that was more than 8 minutes long on X platform that “despite all we’ve achieved, I cannot continue my reelection campaign,” he also added that “the constant media speculation about my future and the campaign finance board’s decision to withhold millions of dollars have undermined my ability to raise the funds needed for a serious campaign.”
During his speech on the steps of Gracie Mansion, Mayor Adams, a former police captain who won the 2021 election, detailed his key accomplishments, including progress in lowering the crime rate, constructing new houses, reforming the education system, and making life more affordable for working class.
He stated that “We built more housing in one term than any administration before us, we drove crime down so far that this year, we are on track to have fewer shootings and murders than at any point in our city’s history,” he made the statement but recognized there are still ongoing difficulties with cost and security.
Adams stated in a video that was more than 8 minutes long on X platform that “despite all we’ve achieved, I cannot continue my reelection campaign,” he also added that “the constant media speculation about my future and the campaign finance board’s decision to withhold millions of dollars have undermined my ability to raise the funds needed for a serious campaign.”
During his speech on the steps of Gracie Mansion, Mayor Adams, a former police captain who won the 2021 election, detailed his key accomplishments, including progress in lowering the crime rate, constructing new houses, reforming the education system, and making life more affordable for working class.
He stated that “We built more housing in one term than any administration before us, we drove crime down so far that this year, we are on track to have fewer shootings and murders than at any point in our city’s history,” he made the statement but recognized there are still ongoing difficulties with cost and security.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
CommentsNo comment