Engel & Völkers Middle East and Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo Unite for Landmark Horological Event in Dubai
(MENAFN- Ishraq Communications LLC ) Dubai, UAE; 29 September 2025 - Engel & Völkers Middle East and Phillips in association with Bacs & Russo came together in Dubai to host an exclusive evening that set the stage for one of the world’s most anticipated watch auctions. The event, held at a striking villa in Jumeirah Golf Estates, introduced collectors and connoisseurs to an extraordinary selection of timepieces ahead of Phillips’ forthcoming Decade One: 2015–2025 auction in Geneva this November.
The collaboration between Engel & Völkers Middle East, a leading name in premium real estate, and Phillips, the world’s premier auction house for watches, underscored the growing synergy between global luxury real estate and high-value collectibles. The event offered guests a rare cultural encounter where architectural excellence and horological heritage converged.
“Hosting this exceptional evening alongside Phillips reflects our commitment to creating experiences that resonate with our clients and elevate Dubai’s position as a global hub for connoisseurship,” said Daniel Hadi, CEO of Engel & Völkers Middle East. “It was a privilege to welcome collectors into a villa that embodies the highest standard of living, while showcasing some of the most significant watches of our time.”
Among the highlights was the presentation of the legendary Patek Philippe Ref. 1518 in stainless steel — a watch widely regarded as the pinnacle of vintage collecting. Introduced in 1941 as the first perpetual calendar chronograph wristwatch produced in series, only four are known to exist worldwide. Its unveiling in Dubai marked a milestone moment for regional collectors.
“We are delighted to commence the international tour of Decade One here in Dubai,” said Alexandre Ghotbi, Deputy Chairman & Head of Watches, Europe and Middle East. “The Patek Philippe Ref. 1518 in steel embodies rarity, history, and craftsmanship at the highest level. Presenting it here, alongside pieces from Rolex, Vacheron Constantin, F.P. Journe, Audemars Piguet, Christian Klings, Andersen, and De Bethune, demonstrates our ongoing commitment to bringing the world’s most important watches to collectors in the Middle East.”
The evening gathered a select group of private collectors, connoisseurs, and distinguished clients, who were among the first to preview horological masterpieces that will headline the November sale. The villa, currently offered for sale by Engel & Völkers, provided a fittingly refined and private setting, reinforcing the shared values of timelessness, craftsmanship, and exclusivity at the heart of both companies’ worlds.
