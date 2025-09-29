403
(MENAFN- Yardstick Marketing Management) 87% of GCC CEOs Bet on AI MRF 2025 Unveils the Tech-First Playbook for Retail’s Next Decade
Dubai, UAE – September 29th , 2025 – The 14th edition of the Middle East Retail Forum (MRF) 2025, an initiative by RetailME Group, concluded at JW Marriott Hotel Marina, Dubai, spotlighting the six forces shaping retail’s future: Technology, Product, Consumers, Experience, Purpose, and Talent. The forum brought together leading CEOs, policymakers, technologists, and brand disruptors to discuss how AI and innovation are transforming GCC retail.
Event Highlights
Retail decision makers explored how AI is driving disruption across customer experience, inventory management, dynamic pricing, and retail media monetization, with 87% of CEOs affirming AI as central to their strategies.
John Hadden, CEO, Alshaya Group, said:
“Retail in our region isn’t just about preparing for tomorrow—it’s about thriving in the now. By introducing names like Chipotle, Primark, and Ulta Beauty, we are filling critical white spaces while leveraging AI and building our own sales forecasting tools to make smarter, faster decisions.”
Neeraj Teckchandani, Group CEO, Apparel Group, added:
“Localization is not just strategy—it’s survival. Global formats must adapt to cultural nuances here, while homegrown brands have the credibility to expand abroad.”
Anita Baker, Managing Director MENA, LUSH Cosmetics, underlined the region’s retail magnetism:
“The GCC has become a pilgrimage not only for shopping but for experiences that blend global authenticity with local soul.”
On future-ready talent, Mouna Abbassy, Founder & CEO, IZIL Beauty, emphasized:
“Agility, adaptability, and empathy are what make retail teams future-ready. Investing in people capability is as strategic as investing in AI.”
Vishal Kapil, Group CTO, Mair Group, highlighted AI’s human-centered potential:
“AI is not just about technology adoption but about creating human-centric experiences that make retail more intuitive, predictive, and emotionally engaging.”
