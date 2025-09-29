Manufacturers Moving To Modernize Sales With AI, Survey Shows

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Survey of 200 decision-makers finds 91% are adopting AI-powered sales automation, with AI-driven pricing tools a top priority

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manufacturers are moving swiftly to embrace artificial intelligence in customer-facing functions like sales, according to a new national survey sponsored by Aleran Software and conducted by independent B2B research firm TrendCandy.

The survey of 200 B2B manufacturing decision-makers found 91% of respondents have or are planning to implement AI-powered sales automation, while AI-driven pricing tools are a No. 1 priority for streamlining sales going forward. In addition, 4 out of 10 respondents are eying AI sales agents as a top priority for sales modernization. And by 2027, nearly half of manufacturers expect AI-optimized product listings to be major contributors to customer acquisition.

Aleran CEO Alex Sayyah said that while manufacturers are evaluating and defining their larger organizational AI strategy, there is an appetite for pragmatic, out-of-the box applications of AI where it's easiest to see revenue impact, such as to simplify complex selling processes.

“AI in manufacturing sales isn't about bleeding-edge experiments. It's about solving real quoting and pricing challenges today – speeding up quoting, reaching new customers, reducing errors, and improving margins,” Sayyah said.“Manufacturers don't need another promise of what's coming someday, they need an actionable approach.”

Data is at the heart of any successful AI implementation and Aleran's survey suggests manufacturers understand that. In fact, 88% of survey respondents said integrating ERP and CRM systems into sales workflows was“very important” or“important.”

“For manufacturers, digital acceleration across all customer channels isn't just important – it's survival,” said Jay Schneider, CEO of B2B Squared, a digital agency helping manufacturers and distributors develop customer-facing digital programs.“But success requires more than new technology. It demands alignment between people, processes and platforms. That's why modernizing legacy systems and data methodologies are a requirement for success in any AI or digital initiative.”

Artificial intelligence is also having an impact on how buyers discover potential vendors, an area of opportunity not as recognized yet by most manufacturers. While optimizing pages for traditional search (SEO) is a well-established practice, generational AI tools are disrupting how people discover new products. Manufacturers need to respond with Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), tailoring content for queries on GenAI platforms such as,“Find the best industrial fan manufacturers in the Midwest.” AI can help by dynamically adjusting product titles, metadata and descriptions to meet both SEO and GEO requirements. Aleran's survey finds that only 16% of respondents identified AI-optimized product listings as a sales modernization priority today. Nevertheless, nearly half of respondents say AI search-optimized product listings will be a top trend shaping customer acquisition by 2027.

A complementary research summary with recommendations is available online .

Methodology

TrendCandy surveyed 200 respondents from decision-makers (manager and above) at U.S.-based manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in July 2025. Respondents represented sales, marketing, finance, and operations and worked at companies with at least 100 employees. Companies represented a wide range of industry segments, including computer hardware, aftermarket parts and OEM components, plastics and chemicals, and electrical components and equipment. The margin of error for this study is +/- 4.6% at the 95% confidence level.

About Aleran

Aleran Software makes complex quoting and selling simple by providing a unified commerce platform purpose-built for discrete manufacturing, industrial distributors and wholesalers. Aleran Connected Commerce enables B2B manufacturers to simplify, unify, and accelerate sales online, offline and everywhere they sell. The platform includes AI sales agents, CPQ, PIM, digital catalogs, and customer portals. Aleran Connected Commerce provides an API-first architecture to make it easy to integrate back-end systems such as ERP and CRM with front-end sales channels with minimal IT help. Learn more about Aleran at .

