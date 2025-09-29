PRDT.Finance Announces PRDT Token Launch: The Next Evolution In Prediction Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRDT stands for PREDICTIONS and is a leading crypto betting platform that specializes in DeFi price prediction and decentralized prediction markets.

Berlin, Germany, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRDT Finance , the leading decentralized prediction market, is set to launch its long-awaited token $PRDT and the economics behind it are designed to ignite one of the most explosive moves in DeFi.







Since its inception in 2021, has grown from a niche platform into the largest cross-chain prediction dApp, live on multiple blockchains and trusted by hundreds of thousands of users worldwide. Strategic partnerships with Venus, Biswap, QuickSwap, ApeSwap, and Chainlink improved the platform's popularity. Traders have already staked their claim in a space where speed, fairness, and transparency rule. Now, with the launch of the PRDT token, the ecosystem is leveling up.

Where They Came From

started with a simple idea: make price predictions accessible, fair, and rewarding. In just a few years, the platform has processed millions in volume, built multiple product versions (Classic, Pro, Classic 2.0), and expanded across major chains including BNB, Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Optimism, Base, and Solana.The platform has been audited by Certi and Vibraniu and reviewed by over 40 independent developers. PRDT Finance is available globally, although local regulations may apply in specific regions.

The result? A loyal and ever-growing community of traders and miners who've fueled PRDT's growth without the hype, gimmicks, or empty promises that plague much of crypto.

Biggest DeFi Token Launch in 2025?

The upcoming $PRDT token flips traditional tokenomics on their head with one of the most aggressive revenue-sharing models in DeFi:

80% of platform revenue goes directly to PRDT stakers

20% powers buybacks, liquidity, and growth

No smoke and mirrors. No endless inflation. Just hard revenue, flowing back to holders. Every prediction made on PRDT generates real platform income. That income becomes fuel for the token. The more the platform grows, the harder the token pumps. It's that simple.



More Than a Token

But PRDT isn't just about passive income. Holders gain governance rights, early access to new products, and the ability to shape the future of the world's most advanced prediction market.

Combined with upcoming features like pre-launch mining, staking vaults, and a security-first governance framework, PRDT is positioning itself as not only a token, but an ecosystem cornerstone.

The Time Is Now

With the Token Generation Event (TGE) on the horizon, anticipation is surging. PRDT isn't just another coin, it's the revenue engine behind a proven platform. Some of its standout achievements include:



$200M+ paid out to date

500k+ unique users

1M+ sessions in 2025

50M+ total trades 10+ strategic partners

From predictions to reality, PRDT is built to the moon.

Learn more about PRDT Finance on its official websit .

Visit the platform's social media channels, including and Telegra , to find out the exact TGE date, which the team will soon reveal.

About PRDT Finance

PRDT Finance is a fast-growing cross-chain DeFi prediction platform seamlessly integrated with numerous blockchains, ensuring maximum flexibility and scalability. The platform has been audited by Certi and Vibraniu and reviewed by over 40 independent developers. PRDT Finance is available globally, although local regulations may apply in specific regions.

CONTACT: Jake P. contact (at)