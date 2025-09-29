Protease Market Sales, Revenue, Industry Size And Regional Developments By 2030

Rise in demand from foods & beverages industry, increase in preference regarding healthy & nutritional food, surge in applications in pharmaceuticals industry.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Protease market size was generated $3.4 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $5.7 billion by 2030, and witnessing with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in demand from foods & beverages industry, increase in preference regarding healthy and nutritional food, growth in demand from soap & detergents industry, and surge in applications in the pharmaceuticals industry drive the growth of the global protease market. However, high manufacturing cost and stringent regulatory requirements hinder the market growth. On the other hand, substitute for traditional chemicals and emerging technological platforms present new opportunities in the coming years.Request Sample Report at:The use of nanotechnology for synthesis of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) is one of the most recent advances in drug development. Recent trends in medicine and nanotechnology have facilitated enhancement of protease-sensitive nanomaterial systems for diagnostic, therapeutic, as well as theragnostic applications.Protease is a biocatalyst that can alter the reaction rate and produce desired results in biological reactions. Proteases are proteinaceous in nature and have gathered a special attention in recent years, owing to their wide applications. Protease can be employed in food and animal feed, textiles & detergents, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology R&D, manufacturing industries, and others (paper & pulp processing, leather processing and agriculture).Buy This Research Report:Demand for protease in the soap & detergents industry is high, owing to its higher use in production of laundry detergents. Furthermore, the demand for protease is growing rapidly in the pharmaceuticals industry, owing to its therapeutic benefits. Protease is also used in the food processing industry for adding texture, flavor, protein, and extending shelf life of food. Furthermore, brewing of beer, wines, and fruit juices is another factor that has led to rise in demand of protease enzymes across the globe. Growth in applications of protease enzymes across different end use verticals has led to the global protease market growth.Rise in preference for healthy and nutritional food significantly boosts adoption of the protease enzymes in the foods & beverages industry. Sedentary lifestyle of consumers and busy schedules have led to rise in demand for nutritional diet. Protease helps to breakdown protein and helps in improving digestibility. It is beneficial for gut health and relieves inflammation, which is a significant factor behind extensive usage of proteases in foods & beverages.For Purchase Enquiry:The global protease market is segmented on the basis of source, application, and region. By source, the market is categorized into plants, animals, and microbes. On the basis of application, it is segmented into foods & beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, soap & detergents, and others. Region wise, the protease market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).Based on region, North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global protease market. Increase in adoption of industrial protease enzymes in production of laundry detergents and in industrial waste management, leather processing, and pharmaceuticals has led to growth of the protease industry in North America. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, owing to presence of huge consumer base and rise in demand for numerous products that involves use of protease in production.Leading Market PlayersAdvanced Enzyme Technologies,Amano Enzyme, Inc.Associated British Foods PlcBASF SEBiocatalysts Ltd.Dyadic International, Inc.E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and CompanyKoninklijke DSM N.V.Novozymes A/SSpecialty Enzymes & ProbioticsTrending Reports:Emulsifiers Market:Allulose Market:Microgreens Market:

