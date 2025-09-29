403
Omnix Expands Matterport Powered Digital Twin Solutions in Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 29, 2025: Omnix International, a leading technology solutions provider in the Middle East, today announced the expansion of its collaboration with Matterport, the global leader in 3D spatial data and digital twin technologies, to serve the rapidly growing Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC), Real Estate, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Tourism and Retail sectors in Saudi Arabia. These technologies are now recognized as critical and enable faster project delivery, cost efficiency, sustainability, and multi-stakeholder collaboration.
This move comes at a pivotal time as the Saudi Arabian government is actively encouraging global technologies to partner with local companies with a direct localization push. It allows faster delivery of the giga-projects running on compressed timelines. An added advantage is the cloud-based spatial data which allows multiple ministries, consultants and contractors to collaborate without being physically on-site.
Walid Gomaa, CEO of Omnix International, said, “The Saudi Arabian market is experiencing strong growth across industries, while also navigating its own set of unique challenges. At the same time, the appetite for digital twin and reality capture solutions is stronger than ever, fueled by Saudi Arabia’s ambitious smart city initiatives and the government’s drive for localization. Through our partnership with Matterport, we are bringing its world-class platform closer to the Kingdom, transforming digital twin technology into a practical enabler of growth, sustainability, and long-term competitiveness,”
Matterport’s accurate 3D replicas create precise digital twins that Omnix integrates into BIM and lifecycle management tools. This ensures all stakeholders share a single source of truth and enable digital walkthroughs. As a result, repeat site visits are reduced by 30-40%, helping projects save time, cut costs and avoid approval delays. Omnix provides Matterport’s training and consulting to build local expertise in digital twin deployment thereby upskilling local talent. It also ensures seamless integration with CAD, BIM, and facilities management tools helping captured data translate into actionable insights and improving efficiency in the project lifecycle.
Rizwan Kareem, Business Unit Manager - Industry Support Solutions at Omnix said, “Saudi Arabia’s giga-projects and growing digital economy are redefining what is possible in urban development, and digital twins are central to this transformation. Through our partnership with Matterport, Omnix is empowering organizations of all sizes, from mega-projects to commercial and hospitality spaces to digitize assets, reduce site visits, collaborate remotely, and deliver projects faster and more efficiently. This is about turning Vision 2030 into immersive, data-driven realities while creating tangible value for clients across the Kingdom.”
Omnix and Matterport are committed to enabling this future by bridging global innovation with local expertise, empowering Saudi Arabian organizations to transform the way they design, build, and manage assets.
