Pinnacle Awards Honors Excellence in Marketing & Communications

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Pinnacle Awards today announced the winners of its 2025 Marketing & Communications Awards, celebrating the most innovative campaigns, brands, and professionals driving measurable impact across industries.From AI-powered innovations to purpose-driven campaigns, the Pinnacle Awards spotlight the creative and strategic work shaping the future of marketing, public relations, communications, and social media."The Pinnacle Awards recognize the visionaries and changemakers who set new benchmarks for creativity, effectiveness, and impact," said Kate Lang, Executive Director of the Pinnacle Awards. "This year's winners exemplify the very best in strategy, innovation, and storytelling, raising the bar for the global marketing and communications community."2025 Pinnacle Awards Winners📈 MarketingAI-Powered Marketing Innovation - For trailblazing use of AI in marketing strategiesPlatinum: 8x8, Inc.Diamond: BirdeyeBest Integrated Marketing Campaign - Recognizes outstanding multi-channel campaign executionPlatinum: ZEISS SMILE & SMILE pro - 10 Million Eyes Treated WorldwideDiamond: Indiana Donor NetworkEmerald: iConectivBrand Launch of the Year - Celebrates the most impactful new brand or product launchPlatinum: Globalstar Two-Way Satellite IoT Commercial Launch CampaignDiamond: BlinkTM NutriTearsEmerald: MANTECHContent Marketing Excellence - For brands driving engagement through original contentPlatinum: Accuray Exchange (AEx) CommunityDiamond: HashgraphExperiential Marketing Campaign - For immersive, in-person or hybrid brand experiencesPlatinum: MedialifeDiamond: Raise ConferenceEmerald: Apex Legends Global Series Year 4 ChampionshipPurpose-Driven Marketing - Highlights campaigns promoting social or environmental impactPlatinum: Hyundai Motor AmericaDiamond: The Dairy Alliance -- Milk's Got GameTMEmerald: PublitekVideo Marketing Achievement - Rewards innovative and effective video contentPlatinum: United Way📢 Public RelationsHealthcare PR Campaign - Recognizes excellence in healthcare-focused PRPlatinum: CORE PR - Coya Therapeutics PR CampaignMedia Relations Excellence - For standout press outreach and journalist engagementPlatinum: CJ MelendezNonprofit PR Program - Celebrates PR success for nonprofits or social causesPlatinum: Hebrew SeniorLifePR Campaign of the Year - Recognizes top-tier earned media campaignsPlatinum: Nightdive Studios - The Thing: RemasteredDiamond: AmentumPublic Affairs & Advocacy - For shaping public opinion or policyPlatinum: Hedera CouncilTechnology PR Campaign - For campaigns promoting tech brands or solutionsPlatinum: CORE PR - Richtech Robotics PR CampaignDiamond: PublitekThought Leadership Program - Rewards effective positioning of executives as industry leadersPlatinum: Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions📲 Social MediaBest Use of LinkedIn - Recognizes B2B success on LinkedInPlatinum: Hedera and HashgraphBest Use of TikTok - Rewards brands leveraging TikTok creativelyPlatinum: Flagler CollegeCommunity Engagement Award - Honors brands building loyal online communitiesPlatinum: HederaSocial Media Campaign of the Year - For creative, high-impact social campaignsPlatinum: NeoSol MarketingSocial Media Video Content - Rewards innovative video-first social strategiesPlatinum: Flagler College🗣️ CommunicationsBest Corporate Communications - Honors excellence in internal or external communicationsPlatinum: BrightSpring Health Services – REACHDiamond: AM Best (Video & Marketing Teams)Employee Communications Strategy - For fostering engagement and transparency internallyPlatinum: AmentumExecutive Communications Program - For standout thought leadership and executive profilingPlatinum: Eric Piscini, CEO at HashgraphAbout the Pinnacle AwardsThe Pinnacle Awards honor excellence across business, technology, healthcare, marketing, communications, and beyond. Each year, organizations and individuals worldwide are recognized for their innovation, creativity, and measurable impact in their respective industries.For more information about the Pinnacle Awards, visit .Media Contact:...

