Tuesday, 02 January 2024
Pinnacle Awards Honors Excellence In Marketing & Communications


September 29, 2025
Pinnacle Awards Honors Excellence in Marketing & Communications

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Pinnacle Awards today announced the winners of its 2025 Marketing & Communications Awards, celebrating the most innovative campaigns, brands, and professionals driving measurable impact across industries.

From AI-powered innovations to purpose-driven campaigns, the Pinnacle Awards spotlight the creative and strategic work shaping the future of marketing, public relations, communications, and social media.

"The Pinnacle Awards recognize the visionaries and changemakers who set new benchmarks for creativity, effectiveness, and impact," said Kate Lang, Executive Director of the Pinnacle Awards. "This year's winners exemplify the very best in strategy, innovation, and storytelling, raising the bar for the global marketing and communications community."

2025 Pinnacle Awards Winners
📈 Marketing
AI-Powered Marketing Innovation - For trailblazing use of AI in marketing strategies
Platinum: 8x8, Inc.
Diamond: Birdeye

Best Integrated Marketing Campaign - Recognizes outstanding multi-channel campaign execution
Platinum: ZEISS SMILE & SMILE pro - 10 Million Eyes Treated Worldwide
Diamond: Indiana Donor Network
Emerald: iConectiv

Brand Launch of the Year - Celebrates the most impactful new brand or product launch
Platinum: Globalstar Two-Way Satellite IoT Commercial Launch Campaign
Diamond: BlinkTM NutriTears®
Emerald: MANTECH

Content Marketing Excellence - For brands driving engagement through original content
Platinum: Accuray Exchange (AEx®) Community
Diamond: Hashgraph

Experiential Marketing Campaign - For immersive, in-person or hybrid brand experiences
Platinum: Medialife
Diamond: Raise Conference
Emerald: Apex Legends Global Series Year 4 Championship


Purpose-Driven Marketing - Highlights campaigns promoting social or environmental impact
Platinum: Hyundai Motor America
Diamond: The Dairy Alliance -- Milk's Got GameTM
Emerald: Publitek

Video Marketing Achievement - Rewards innovative and effective video content
Platinum: United Way


📢 Public Relations
Healthcare PR Campaign - Recognizes excellence in healthcare-focused PR
Platinum: CORE PR - Coya Therapeutics PR Campaign

Media Relations Excellence - For standout press outreach and journalist engagement
Platinum: CJ Melendez

Nonprofit PR Program - Celebrates PR success for nonprofits or social causes
Platinum: Hebrew SeniorLife

PR Campaign of the Year - Recognizes top-tier earned media campaigns
Platinum: Nightdive Studios - The Thing: Remastered
Diamond: Amentum

Public Affairs & Advocacy - For shaping public opinion or policy
Platinum: Hedera Council

Technology PR Campaign - For campaigns promoting tech brands or solutions
Platinum: CORE PR - Richtech Robotics PR Campaign
Diamond: Publitek

Thought Leadership Program - Rewards effective positioning of executives as industry leaders
Platinum: Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions


📲 Social Media
Best Use of LinkedIn - Recognizes B2B success on LinkedIn
Platinum: Hedera and Hashgraph

Best Use of TikTok - Rewards brands leveraging TikTok creatively
Platinum: Flagler College

Community Engagement Award - Honors brands building loyal online communities
Platinum: Hedera

Social Media Campaign of the Year - For creative, high-impact social campaigns
Platinum: NeoSol Marketing

Social Media Video Content - Rewards innovative video-first social strategies
Platinum: Flagler College


🗣️ Communications
Best Corporate Communications - Honors excellence in internal or external communications
Platinum: BrightSpring Health Services – REACH
Diamond: AM Best (Video & Marketing Teams)

Employee Communications Strategy - For fostering engagement and transparency internally
Platinum: Amentum

Executive Communications Program - For standout thought leadership and executive profiling
Platinum: Eric Piscini, CEO at Hashgraph

About the Pinnacle Awards
The Pinnacle Awards honor excellence across business, technology, healthcare, marketing, communications, and beyond. Each year, organizations and individuals worldwide are recognized for their innovation, creativity, and measurable impact in their respective industries.
For more information about the Pinnacle Awards, visit .

