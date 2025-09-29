Susanna Ashton
-
Professor of English,
Clemson University
Susanna Ashton is a Professor of English at Clemson University. She holds a B.A. from Vassar and M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of Iowa. Among other awards, she has been a Faculty Fulbright scholar in Ireland; a Faculty fellow at Yale University's Gilder Lehrman Center for the Study of Slavery, Resistance, and Abolition; a Mark Twain Fellow for the Mark Twain Society; and held archival fellowships at the University of South Carolina, Emory University, and the Houghton Library of Harvard University. For 2021-2022, she was a W.E.B. Du Bois Fellow at the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University.
Ashton has published peer-reviewed work on the topic of life writing written by enslaved people as well as scholarship on book history, authorship, anonymity, archival theory, libraries, copyright, studies of the novel, and American literary realism.
Her biography of John Andrew Jackson, _A Plausible Man. The True Story of the Escaped Slave Who Inspired Uncle Tom's Cabin_ is published with NY: The New Press, 2024.
Her website and research webjournal, "The Runaway Chronicles" are available at
ORCID #0000-0002-1652-2239Experience
-
–present
Professor of English, Clemson University
-
1998
University of Iowa, PhD. English
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Returns October 67 With Exclusive Prize Draw Including Jetour X70 FL
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
- Falcon Finance Sets Community Sale Record On Buidlpad With $113M $FF Token Commitment
CommentsNo comment