Kuwait's Crown Prince Visits Kuwaiti Investment Office In London
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 29 (KUNA) - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Monday visited the Kuwait Investment Office in London.
His Highness the Crown Prince was received by Managing Director of the Kuwait Investment Authority, Sheikh Saud Salem Abdulaziz Al-Sabah, and CEO of the Kuwait Investment Office in London, Abdulmohsen Al-Mukhaizeem.
During the visit, His Highness was briefed on the history of the office's establishment, its areas of investment in global markets, and the pivotal role it plays in supporting the national economy and diversifying sources of income.
His Highness the Crown Prince conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his wishes for continued success.
His Highness also praised the sincere efforts made by the Kuwaiti people working in the office to manage, develop and preserve the country's investments, stressing the political leadership's directives to continue working to enhance returns and achieve strategic goals that reflect Kuwait's prestigious economic and financial standing.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, the Director General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs at the Amiri Diwan Mazen Al-Essa, Assistant Foreign Minister for the Minister's Office Affairs Ambassador Bader Al-Taneeb, Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Ambassador Sadiq Marafi, and the Ambassador of Kuwait to the UK Bader Al-Munaikh accompanied His Highness during the visit. (end)
