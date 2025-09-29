Paras Health Srinagar Organises Cleanliness, Sustainability Drive At Shankaracharya Trek

Srinagar- Paras Health Srinagar, the city's leading healthcare provider, organised a cleanliness and environmental awareness drive at the Shankaracharya Trek with the participation of over 100 volunteers. The initiative highlighted the importance of civic responsibility and the close connection between a healthy environment and community well being.

The drive also brought together District Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo; Superintendent of Police (SP) East, Raja Zuhaib Tanveer of Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKPS); Syed Mubashir Hussain, Commandant of IR 9th Battalion, JKPS; Abrar Bhat, Chairman of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation; Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo, Chairman of Nigeen Lake Conservation; Azhar Kawoosa from Green Business Consortium Go Green Srinagar; Nadeem Qadri, Advocate and Environmentalist; Dr. Touseef Bhatt, Environmental Chair, South Asia, ESRAG; Mohd Ameen Bhat, Writer and Director; Sayed Humayun Qaisar, Former Director of Radio Kashmir Srinagar; Wahid Jeelani, Singer and Musician; and Faiz Ahmad Bakshi, Convenor of Environmental Policy Group, among others.

Volunteers carried out litter removal and spread awareness on waste management and conservation, encouraging citizens to adopt greener practices in daily life.

“Cleanliness and sustainability go hand in hand. Such initiatives show how the government, institutions, and citizens can come together to preserve the natural beauty of Srinagar,” said Akshay Labroo, DC Srinagar.

Dr. Murtuza Habib, Facility Director, Paras Health Srinagar is proud to organise this drive.“Health and environment are inseparable. A clean environment directly translates into a healthier society. We thank all the dignitaries and volunteers whose efforts made the campaign meaningful.” He said.