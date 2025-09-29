Enwave Signs Royalty-Bearing Commercial License With Solve Solutions Ltda Of Brazil And Sells 10Kw REV Machinery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the“Company”) announced today that it has signed a royalty-bearing, commercial license agreement (the“Commercial License”) with Solve Solutions Ltda (“Solve Solutions”), a Brazilian food company. Solve Solutions specializes in the production and sales of premium dried fruits, vegetables, and snack products for private label brands and consumer packaged food manufacturers in Brazil, as well as international markets. Solve Solutions also purchased the 10kW Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REVTM”) machine that was previously being leased under a Technology Evaluation and License Option Agreement (“TELOA”) with EnWave.

Under the Commercial License terms, Solve Solutions will hold an exclusive license to use EnWave's patented REVTM technology to dry select fruits, vegetables, and cheese products in the country of Brazil. Solve Solutions will pay a royalty commensurate with certain other existing licenses granted by EnWave, and the Company intends to continue working closely with Solve Solutions to ensure optimal product development success. Pursuant to the licensing agreement, Solve Solutions must purchase a large-scale REVTM machine within 6 months of the effective date of the Commercial License and remit minimum royalty requirements to keep their exclusive rights.

About Solve Solutions

Solve Solutions (dba Solve Foods) is a Brazilian food ingredient manufacturing business under parent company Troyes Participações SA, a company that manages various enterprises in the textile and building products industries. Solve Solutions specializes in the production of premium dehydrated fruits, vegetables, and cheeses, serving both ingredient markets and finished consumer products. The company's growing product portfolio includes strawberries, pineapples, mangoes, bananas, beets, carrots, ginger, and cheese.

From its base in the state of Santa Catarina, Solve Foods partners with food manufacturers and consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands throughout Brazil and beyond to address gaps in supply for high-quality dried ingredients that cannot be created with conventional drying methods. The company combines technological innovation with collaborative R&D, helping customers bring unique new products to market with reliable supply, exact specifications, and tailored solutions.

Solve Foods is committed to being more than a supplier-it positions itself as a trusted partner in innovation, supporting brands with the expertise, technology, and product development capabilities needed to grow in today's competitive food market. By focusing on natural preservation and premium product quality, Solve Foods is shaping the future of the dried ingredient industry in Brazil and setting new standards for taste, texture, and nutrition.

Learn more at com

About EnWave

EnWave is a global leader in the innovation and application of vacuum microwave dehydration. From its headquarters in Delta, BC, EnWave has developed a robust intellectual property portfolio, perfected its Radiant Energy Vacuum (REVTM) technology, and transformed an innovative idea into a proven, consistent, and scalable drying solution for the food, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries that vastly outperforms traditional drying methods in efficiency, capacity, product quality, and cost.

With more than fifty partners spanning twenty-four countries and five continents, EnWave's licensed partners are creating profitable, never-before-seen snacks and ingredients, improving the quality and consistency of their existing offerings, running leaner and getting to market faster with the company's patented technology, licensed machinery, and expert guidance.

EnWave's strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with food producers who want to dry better, faster and more economical than freeze drying, rack drying and air drying, and enjoy the following benefits of producing exciting new products, reaching optimal moisture levels up to seven times faster, and improve product taste, texture, color and nutritional value.

Learn more at .

EnWave Corporation

Mr. Brent Charleton, CFA

President and CEO

