Hansi Flick Hails Pedri's Leadership And Influence On Barcelona's Revival

Barcelona have climbed to the top of the La Liga table for the first time this season, edging one point clear of rivals Real Madrid after a dramatic weekend of action.

Carlo Ancelotti's side slipped to second place following a 5-2 derby defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid, opening the door for Hansi Flick's men to seize control of the title race. Barca remain unbeaten after seven league fixtures, though they were made to fight hard for their latest win against Real Sociedad.

Hard-Fought Victory Over La Real

The visitors struck first through Alvaro Odriozola in the opening half, taking an unexpected lead at the Olympic Stadium. But Barcelona quickly regrouped, with Jules Kounde heading in the equaliser just before the interval.

Robert Lewandowski, steadily returning to peak fitness, then delivered the decisive goal on the hour mark to seal all three points. His performance was boosted by the return of Lamine Yamal, who impressed in a 30-minute cameo fresh off recovering from injury and a frustrating Ballon d'Or evening.

Flick Praises Pedri's Growing Influence

While Yamal's impact was widely celebrated, Flick was equally eager to highlight the influence of Pedri. The Barcelona manager described the young midfielder as“special,” noting his development into a leader on the pitch.

“Pedri is everywhere. He gives us control, knows exactly where to be, and is so important to how we play,” Flick told reporters.“Together with Frenkie de Jong, he has helped transform the team. Watching them organize the game together is a joy.”

Pedri's consistency has made him indispensable in Flick's system. The Canarian featured in 37 of Barcelona's 38 league matches last season and has carried that same endurance into the new campaign. Remarkably, he is the only player to have started every single game this season, including the Champions League opener against Newcastle.

Eyes on PSG Clash

Barcelona's return to the top of the table could not come at a better time, with a crucial midweek Champions League showdown against Paris Saint-Germain now approaching. Pedri, De Jong, and the resurgent Lewandowski are expected to be central figures once again as Flick's side look to extend their strong early-season momentum on both domestic and European fronts.