Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dogwood Therapeutics Stock Soars Pre-Market On Securing License For Cancer-Related Pain Management Drug

2025-09-29 09:00:32
Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc. (DWTX) shares surged 50% in the pre-market session on Monday after the company announced that it has secured a license to develop Serpin Pharma's intravenous formulation of SP16 to manage cancer-related pain (CRP).

The royalty-free, global license will enable the company to develop SP16 for a broad range of chemotherapy-induced neuropathy symptoms as well.

In return, Sepin Pharma and its designated affiliates will get 7.31% of the company's common stock, on a fully diluted basis. This includes 382,034 shares of DWTX common stock and 179.1878 shares of a new series of non-voting convertible preferred stock, it said.

