Gold Prices Surge to Record High

2025-09-29 08:57:39
(MENAFN) Gold prices climbed significantly on Monday, registering a 1.49% increase and reaching an all-time high of $3,819.8 as of 0700GMT.

Over the past twelve months, the value of gold fluctuated between $2,536.91 and $3,819.8, marking a substantial 41.5% rise within that time frame.

This consistent growth in gold prices has been largely fueled by ongoing global political tensions, worries surrounding the international economic outlook, rising interest from central banks in acquiring gold, and the U.S. Federal Reserve's ongoing cycle of interest rate reductions.

Last week, in response to strong pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, the Fed reduced its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points.

According to market analysts, additional cuts are anticipated during the Fed's upcoming meetings in October and December.

A combination of sluggish inflation metrics, a rise in jobless figures, and the U.S. president’s influence have all played a role in compelling the Fed to lower its rates further, supporting the continued momentum in gold's upward trajectory.

