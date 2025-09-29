403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gold Prices Surge to Record High
(MENAFN) Gold prices climbed significantly on Monday, registering a 1.49% increase and reaching an all-time high of $3,819.8 as of 0700GMT.
Over the past twelve months, the value of gold fluctuated between $2,536.91 and $3,819.8, marking a substantial 41.5% rise within that time frame.
This consistent growth in gold prices has been largely fueled by ongoing global political tensions, worries surrounding the international economic outlook, rising interest from central banks in acquiring gold, and the U.S. Federal Reserve's ongoing cycle of interest rate reductions.
Last week, in response to strong pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, the Fed reduced its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points.
According to market analysts, additional cuts are anticipated during the Fed's upcoming meetings in October and December.
A combination of sluggish inflation metrics, a rise in jobless figures, and the U.S. president’s influence have all played a role in compelling the Fed to lower its rates further, supporting the continued momentum in gold's upward trajectory.
Over the past twelve months, the value of gold fluctuated between $2,536.91 and $3,819.8, marking a substantial 41.5% rise within that time frame.
This consistent growth in gold prices has been largely fueled by ongoing global political tensions, worries surrounding the international economic outlook, rising interest from central banks in acquiring gold, and the U.S. Federal Reserve's ongoing cycle of interest rate reductions.
Last week, in response to strong pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, the Fed reduced its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points.
According to market analysts, additional cuts are anticipated during the Fed's upcoming meetings in October and December.
A combination of sluggish inflation metrics, a rise in jobless figures, and the U.S. president’s influence have all played a role in compelling the Fed to lower its rates further, supporting the continued momentum in gold's upward trajectory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
CommentsNo comment