African Development Bank Group and Michael Bloomberg to Drive Private Investment into Africa
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) NEW YORK, United States of America, September 29, 2025/ -- The African Development Bank Group () and Michael R. Bloomberg, Founder of Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies and Chair of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), have formed a new partnership to mobilize private sector investment across the African continent into areas that will boost jobs and development.
Michael R. Bloomberg, Founder of Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies and Chair of GFANZ and Dr Sidi Ould Tah, President of the African Development Bank Group announced the move on Wednesday 24 September, during the Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Forum, held on the sidelines of the eightieth UN General Assembly in New York.
“Today we took a decisive st–p–embarking on a new journey of partnerships and collective action. Through our four cardinal points of strategic priorities, we have affirmed our commitment to work closely with the private sector and our international partners to create a financial framework that serves Africa be–ter–and on its own ”erms,” said Dr Sidi Ould Tah.
“I am glad that we have allies who believe in the importance of progressive partnerships and who are ready to work hand in hand with the African Development Bank Group. Together we will consolidate our strengths for mobilizing private sector resources and unleashing investments at scale’for Africa’s”development.”
Since assuming leadership of the African Development Bank earlier this month, President Ould Tah “as identified “transforming population growth into an economic engine for job creation, particularly for”women and youth,” as one of his four cardinal priority areas.
Under the new partnership the two leaders will convene major private financial institutions together with the African Development Bank, to mobilise significantly greater flows of private’capital for Africa’s growth and resilience.
“Africa has enormous opportunities for economic growth and innovation, and this new partnership with the African Development Bank will help to unlock more of it by reducing barriers to private investmen”,” Bloomberg said.
Africa needs more than $1.3 trillion to achieve the sustainable development goals and $68 to $108 billion annually for infrastructure financing, according to the African Development ’ank’s 2025 African Economic Outlook report.
