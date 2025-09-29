403
Russia tells European countries it is not interested in war
(MENAFN) Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, warned on Monday that European speculation about a potential war with Russia over the next five years “should not happen,” emphasizing that such talk contradicts Moscow’s interests.
“Russia does not need a war with anyone in principle, including with the frigid old Europe. There is nothing to gain there,” Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.
He also criticized Europe’s economy as “weak and dependent on the US” and accused the continent of “losing its identity, dissolving into aggressive migrants.” Medvedev dismissed the notion that European states could initiate a war themselves, describing them as “vulnerable and divided.”
At the same time, he warned that the risk of a “fatal accident” could escalate tensions and potentially lead to the use of weapons of mass destruction.
Medvedev, who served as Russia’s president from 2008 to 2012, has frequently issued sharp warnings against Western governments during the Ukraine conflict. His latest comments come amid ongoing debates in Europe over defense spending and security preparedness.
