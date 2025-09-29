Moonbull Presale Surges Past $142K At Stage 3 With 95% APY Staking And Smart Referral Program

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MoonBull ($MOBU) presale has entered Stage 3 at a token price of $0.00004057 , surpassing $142,000 raised and attracting more than 400 early holders . With its staking program offering 95% APY and a referral initiative funded by $8.05 billion MOBU tokens , the project is rapidly gaining traction as one of the fastest-moving meme coin launches of the year.

The presale structure features 23 stages , each increasing in price, with projected returns exceeding 15,000% from current levels to the final listing price of $0.00616 . This milestone comes amid heightened activity in the meme coin market, where established names such as Shiba Inu and new entrants like Official Trump Coin continue to drive community-driven momentum.

Presale Progress: Rapid Advancement Through Stages

MoonBull 's presale has advanced to Stage 3 in a short span, reflecting strong investor demand. Early participants from Stage 1 have already recorded 62.28% ROI , while projections show that a $100 investment at Stage 3 could deliver over 3.1 million MOBU tokens , potentially valued at $19,340.66 at listing .

Each stage in the presale increases the token price by 27.40% , with an additional 20.38% surge planned at Stage 23. The model is designed to reward early participation while creating scarcity as supply tightens with each stage's completion.

“The speed at which we've reached Stage 3 underscores the enthusiasm around MoonBull,” a project spokesperson said.“The combination of a well-structured presale, a fully funded staking pool, and community-centric incentives has set a strong foundation for long-term growth.”





95% APY Staking Launch

One of MoonBull's most anticipated features is its staking program , which launched alongside the Stage 10 presale. The platform offers participants up to 95% APY , calculated daily, with no minimum staking requirement. Holders retain full control of their tokens and can unstake at any time.

To support the initiative, the staking pool has been allocated 14.68 million MOBU tokens , ensuring stability and sustained rewards. By incentivizing long-term holding, MoonBull aims to reduce short-term sell-offs and encourage community members to align with the project's broader growth trajectory.

Smart Referral Ecosystem

MoonBull has also introduced a referral model designed to expand community engagement and reward active supporters. The program offers:



15% extra MOBU tokens to friends invited to the presale.

15% bonus tokens to the referrer based on their invitee's purchase. USDC bonuses for the top five referrers each month, with 10% bonuses for the top three and 5% for fourth and fifth place.



The referral fund is supported by $8.05 billion MOBU tokens , creating a large-scale incentive system for exponential community-driven growth.





Market Context: Shiba Inu and Official Trump Coin

MoonBull's momentum coincides with broader meme coin activity. Shiba Inu , one of the most established meme tokens, continues to maintain relevance through strategic partnerships, listings, and active community participation. Its consistent volatility and enduring popularity highlight how meme-driven projects can sustain engagement over time.

Similarly, Official Trump Coin has recently emerged with a focus on combining political themes with blockchain-powered engagement tools, including NFT integrations and community-led campaigns. While both coins are generating attention, MoonBull's presale-driven structure offers a distinct entry point for those looking for early-stage opportunities.

Roadmap and Future Development

MoonBull's roadmap includes:

– with increasing token prices and capped allocations per stage.– following the final presale stage atper token.– including staking upgrades, gamified referral competitions, and potential NFT tie-ins.– leveraging Telegram, X (formerly Twitter), and other channels to expand outreach.

The team has emphasized transparency and growth through community participation, positioning MoonBull not just as a meme coin but as an evolving ecosystem with multiple reward mechanisms.

Investor Interest and Growing Scarcity

With over 400 holders already participating , the presale has demonstrated strong momentum at an early stage. The progression from Stage 1 to Stage 3 within hours highlights growing scarcity as token prices continue to rise with each phase.

This pace reflects the current market appetite for innovative meme coin projects, where community-driven structures and incentive models drive both adoption and engagement. MoonBull's dual focus on staking and referrals provides multiple avenues for participants to benefit, setting it apart from earlier-generation meme coins that relied solely on speculation.





Conclusion: A Time-Sensitive Presale

The MoonBull presale's entry into Stage 3 marks a pivotal point for early participants. With ROI projections exceeding 15,000% from current levels to the listing price, the window for low-cost entry is narrowing as each stage completes.

By combining a 95% APY staking program , a referral-driven growth model , and a structured presale that rewards early adopters, MoonBull has established itself as a noteworthy addition to the expanding meme coin sector.

As the broader crypto market continues to evolve, MoonBull's presale offers a time-sensitive opportunity for those tracking high-engagement, community-focused projects.

For More Information:

Website: Visit the Official MOBU Website

Telegram: Join the MOBU Telegram Channel

Twitter: Follow MOBU ON X (Formerly Twitter)

Contact:

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Moonbull. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







