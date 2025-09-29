Ei3 Launches Trio Of Secure Connectivity Gateways: Amphion, Zethus, And Portara

The ei3 Secure Connectivity Trio offers flexible options to secure new, modern, and legacy machines.

- Spencer Cramer, CEO of ei3NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ei3, a leader in secure IIoT connectivity for industrial machinery, today announced the launch of its new Secure Connectivity Trio: three gateway solutions designed to meet manufacturers wherever they are on their digital journey.Amphion - Hardware Gateway: a rugged, purpose-built edge device for new machines, lines, and plants with no existing edge infrastructure. Amphion delivers trusted connectivity, edge features for local data processing, and seamless integration with ei3's suite of industrial applications.Zethus - Virtual Gateway: a containerized, software-only solution that transforms existing machine controls and edge compute devices into a secure gateway-providing all the security and management of Amphion, without additional hardware.Portara - Legacy Gateway Upgrade: a revolutionary way to secure and centralize fragmented remote access setups. Portara wraps and upgrades legacy VPNs, black boxes, and remote access tools with Zero Trust security, centralized routing, and complete audit trails.Together, these gateways provide manufacturers with a flexible, scalable path to secure connectivity - whether building new, expanding existing, or modernizing legacy systems.“Manufacturers are under pressure to digitize, but every plant is at a different starting point,” said Spencer Cramer, CEO of ei3.“With Amphion, Zethus, and Portara, companies no longer have to choose between security and flexibility. They can start where they are, scale how they want, and stay secure at every step.”Multi-layered security by designThe new offerings are built on ei3's CPS Protection Platform, proven to safeguard over 190,000 connected assets worldwide with zero exploits in 25+ years.Each gateway includes:- Zero Trust Network AccessTM for all connections- Enterprise-grade security with minimal infrastructure changes- Full visibility and audit trail of remote sessions- Automatic security updates and patches- Centralized technician documentation and fleet mapping- Optional integrations with SIEM and Active Directory/SSOBy addressing today's biggest industrial cybersecurity challenges - including legacy remote access risks, IT/OT integration barriers, and visibility gaps - the Secure Connectivity Trio sets a new standard for secure, managed IIoT connectivity.Launching at PackExpo 2025The Secure Connectivity Trio will be unveiled at PackExpo Las Vegas (September 29 – October 1, 2025), where ei3 will showcase the gateways to global machine builders and manufacturers seeking to strengthen their digital foundations.About ei3Founded in 1999, ei3 delivers secure remote connectivity and advanced IIoT applications that enable machine builders and manufacturers worldwide to reduce costs, improve service, and unlock new revenue streams. With headquarters in Pearl River, NY, and operations worldwide, ei3 protects over 190,000 industrial assets across plastics, packaging, printing, metalworking, and more. Learn more at ei3.

