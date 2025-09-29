Odisha Cabinet Approves Several Key Proposals

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Sep 29 (IANS) The Odisha Cabinet, on Monday, approved four key proposals related to three departments during a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Speaking to media persons, CM Majhi said that two proposals sent by the Labour and Employees' State Insurance (ESI) department and one each by the Works, and the School and Mass Education (SME) departments have received the approval of the state Cabinet.

He also added that the proposals of the Labour and ESI department approved are amendments to the Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1956, and the Factories Act, 1956.

CM Majhi said that these amendments will only be applicable to the shops and commercial establishments having 20 or more employees.

He, however, clarified that all the commercial establishments and shops, irrespective of their employee numbers, must put up Odia sign boards at their establishments.

The Chief Minister said that daily working hours have been raised from nine to 10, with no shift exceeding six continuous hours without a half-hour break.

The permissible overtime work limit has been raised from 50 hours to 144 hours within a span of three months.

Chief Minister Majhi said that an employee is entitled to receive double the normal rate of wages for overtime if he works more than 10 hours in a day or 48 hours in a week.

In a landmark decision, the state government has eased the restrictions put on women employees doing night shifts.

Chief Minister Majhi told that the restriction on women working at night has been lifted -- if they give written consent, they can work with proper safety and transport arrangements.

"These reforms are in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of industrialisation and ease of doing business. Already, Odisha has seen Rs 13 lakh crore worth of investments with the potential to generate 13 lakh jobs. Around Rs 2 lakh crore worth of projects have been grounded, creating more than one lakh jobs. These steps will create a more business-friendly environment for rapid industrialisation."

Apart from this, the state Cabinet on Monday has also approved two other key proposals of the Odisha SME and Works Departments.