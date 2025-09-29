Apple Shifts Focus To Macs With First M5-Powered Macbook Pro In Pipeline

Apple may have only just launched the iPhone 17 series, but the company is already looking ahead to its next big release - a new generation of Macs. At the heart of this upcoming lineup will be the first MacBook Pro powered by the M5 processor, with a launch window set for late 2025 or the opening months of 2026.

According to sources familiar with Apple's roadmap, the new MacBook Pro models - codenamed J714 and J716 - are nearly ready for mass production. Alongside them, refreshed MacBook Air units (J813 and J815) and two external displays (J427 and J527) are also in development. The timing of their release will depend on the pace of production, but the expectation is that consumers won't have too long to wait.

M5 Chip Ushers Next Leap in Apple Silicon

The debut of the M5 chip marks another milestone in Apple's shift away from Intel processors, a transition that began in 2020. Each generation of Apple Silicon - from M1 to M4 - has delivered noticeable gains in speed and energy efficiency, and the M5 is anticipated to further raise the bar to ensure Macs remain competitive against new Windows machines from Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm.

Expanding AI and the Reinvention of Siri

While hardware remains a big focus, Apple is also continuing to push deeper into artificial intelligence. Last year's unveiling of the Apple Intelligence platform was an attempt to integrate AI across iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Still, critics argued the system lacked the conversational strength of rival tools like ChatGPT or Google's Gemini.

That could change in 2026, when Apple plans to roll out a major overhaul of Siri under the codename Project Linwood. The redesigned voice assistant will be able to handle online searches, use contextual on-device information, and even let users control iPhones entirely by voice. Internally, Apple staff are already testing an app called Veritas to trial these features, but unlike competitors' chatbots, there are no plans to release it as a standalone product.

A Packed Product Roadmap

Looking beyond Macs and Siri, Apple has a crowded calendar for new devices in 2026. A new entry-level iPhone 17e is planned to cement the gap between budget and standard models. Meanwhile, revamped editions of the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and the base iPad are also on the way.

Inside Apple, confidence appears high. In his annual Thanksgiving memo, CEO Tim Cook described the present moment as“extraordinary,” granting employees a week off and saying he hoped they were“as excited as I am for the future we're shaping together.”

iPhone 17 Pro Durability Stir

Even as Apple shifts its focus forward, the freshly launched iPhone 17 Pro has drawn some mixed attention in stores. Customers spotted visible scratches on demo units, sparking speculation about durability. Apple, however, rejected claims of a design flaw, blaming the issue on MagSafe charging stands used in stores rather than the device's glass finish. Retail staff have since been told to clean demo phones more often to prevent confusion.