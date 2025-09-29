Vijay's Kushi Re-Release Scores Big, Beats New Films With ₹2.3 Cr In Just 4 Days

Vijay's iconic film Kushi returned to theatres for its 25th anniversary and received a fantastic response. Within just 4 days, the re-release outperformed new films, proving the star's enduring box office power.

Khushi, one of the defining films of actor Vijay's early career, has made a grand comeback to the big screen. Directed by S.J. Suryah and originally released in 2000, the romantic drama became a massive hit thanks to its engaging storyline that explored the ego clash between two lovers. Now, 25 years later, the film has been re-released to celebrate its silver jubilee, and the response has been nothing short of phenomenal.

One of the key reasons behind Kushi's enduring popularity is its unforgettable music. Composed by Deva, the film's soundtrack became a cultural sensation at the time of its release. Songs like "Megam Karukuthu" and "Kattipudi Kattipudida" continue to hold a special place in fans' hearts. Even during the re-release, audiences were seen cheering and dancing to these iconic tracks in theatres, proving the timeless appeal of Deva's music.

Re-released on September 25, Kushi has already grossed ₹2.3 crores in just four days, outperforming several new theatrical releases. With no major competition at the box office, the film drew large crowds of nostalgic fans and new viewers alike. In comparison, Sakthi Thirumagan managed only ₹1.6 crores, while Kavin's Kiss earned ₹66 lakhs during the same period.

This unexpected success mirrors the overwhelming response to the re-release of Ghilli earlier this year, once again highlighting Vijay's star power and the enduring love for his early work.