Binance To Debut Swarm Network's TRUTH Token On Alpha Platform
Binance is set to debut the Swarn Network's TRUTH token on its Binance Alpha platform, a spotlight section of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, on Monday.
Trading for the TRUTH/USDT perpetual contract, offering up to 50x leverage, is scheduled to begin later on Monday at 8:30 a.m. ET, with Swarm Network's TRUTH token opening on Alpha on October 1 at 8:00 a.m. ET.
A Binance Alpha or Binance Futures listing does not guarantee a spot listing on the main exchange, though strong trading activity can improve those chances.
Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.
Read also: Why Cleveland Fed's Beth Hammack Remains Worried About Inflation: 'I'm Seeing It In The Services'
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
CommentsNo comment