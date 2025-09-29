'Red Rain': Vietnam War Epic Storms Global Cinema Scene

MENAFN - Asia Times) When“Red Rain” (“Mua Do”) stormed into Vietnamese cinemas this August, it didn't just break records - it rewrote them.

In just over 20 days, the war epic sold more than 6.6 million tickets and earned about 600 billion dong (roughly US$24.6 million) at the domestic box office, according to official tallies reported by Tuoi Tre and Lao Dong newspapers.

By September 7, it had officially surpassed“Mai” to become the highest-grossing Vietnamese film in history - a milestone confirmed by Nhan Dan and VietnamPlus. Its single-day record of 55 billion dong now stands as a benchmark for local cinema.

For Vietnam's film industry, long overshadowed by imported blockbusters,“Red Rain” is nothing short of a revelation. Directed by Dang Thai Huyen and produced through a collaboration between the People's Army Cinema, Galaxy Studio and HKFilm,“Red Rain” blends battlefield spectacle with deeply human storytelling.

Huyen, previously celebrated for her documentaries and character-driven dramas, builds a narrative that traces a group of young Vietnamese soldiers as they navigate duty, fear and fragile hope during a pivotal moment of conflict. Rather than leaning on patriotic bombast, the film foregrounds moral complexity: the soldiers' private doubts, their bonds of loyalty and the cost of survival.

The film's cinematography dazzles. Battlefields drenched in torrential rain - rendered in crimson hues that inspired the title - serve as both literal and metaphorical terrain. The visual palette evokes traditional Dong Ho prints while grounding viewers in the mud and chaos of war.

Critics at VietnamPlus have likened its emotional weight to classics such as“Saving Private Ryan,” yet its storytelling is unmistakably Vietnamese: quiet familial devotion, spiritual undertones and communal sacrifice shape every frame.