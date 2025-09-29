Standard Uranium Executes Definitive Agreement To Option Rocas Uranium Project And Initiates Inaugural Exploration Program

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) (" Standard Uranium " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive property option agreement (the " Option Agreement "), dated September 26, 2025, with Collective Metals Inc. (CSE: COMT) (the " Optionee "), an arms-length party. Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Optionee has been granted the option (the " Option ") to acquire a seventy-five percent interest in the 4,002-hectare Rocas Project (" Rocas " or the " Project ") located in the eastern Athabasca Basin region (Figure 1). Rocas Project Highlights:

Prime Location – More than 7.5 km of exploration strike length along a strong NE-SW magnetic low trend coincident with EM conductors and cross-cutting faults , providing shallow drill targets south of Key Lake.

Uranium at Surface – Mineralized outcrop grab samples along approximately 900 metres of strike length, grading up to 0.5 wt.% U 3 O 8 and never drill tested 1 (Figure 2).

New Uranium Targets – Results from a high-resolution ground gravity survey completed in 2024 highlight potential alteration halos and high-priority exploration targets along well defined structural corridors. Inaugural Exploration – The Standard Uranium technical team mobilized to the Project September 30th, 2025, to undertake a detailed mapping, prospecting, and sampling program to ground-truth historical uranium showings at surface. Sean Hillacre, Standard Uranium President and VP Exploration, stated: "We are very pleased to have executed the Rocas Option deal with our new partners at Collective Metals quickly, allowing our team to get boots on the ground before the snow flies in Saskatchewan. This inaugural program will allow us to build a comprehensive understanding of the geology across Rocas prior to a maiden drill program, in addition to ground-truthing historic uranium occurrences through scintillometer prospecting and re-sampling."





Figure 1. Regional map of Standard Uranium's Rocas Project. The Project is located 75 kilometers southwest of the Key Lake Mine and Mill facilities along Highway 914. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

About the Rocas Project The Rocas project comprises 4,002 hectares, located 75 kilometers southwest of the Key Lake Mine and Mill facilities along Highway 914, and approximately 72 kilometers south of the present-day margin of the Athabasca Basin. The project was acquired via staking in May 2023 and recently expanded by an additional 931 hectares. Standard Uranium holds a 100%-interest in the Property. The Project covers 7.5 kilometres of a northeast trending magnetic low/electromagnetic ("EM") conductor corridor which hosts several uranium showings, including historical mineralized outcrop grab samples along approximately 900 metres of strike length, grading up to 0.5 wt.% U 3 O 8 1 . Notably, none of the historical uranium occurrences have been drill-tested. Historical airborne EM work in 2017 defined conductive trends on the Project west of and sub-parallel to the Key Lake Road shear zone, corresponding with favourable metasedimentary basement lithologies. Multiple parallel conductors, offsets, and termination points indicate the trend widening and potential cross-cutting structures. Additionally, a 2007 field sampling program identified anomalous lakebed geochemical anomalies that statistically rank as greater than 95th percentile U, Co, V, and Zn along the conductor corridor, including high U/Th ratios 2 .





Figure 2. Geophysical map of the Rocas Project highlighting EM conductors, faults, historical uranium showings, and anomalous lakebed geochemistry. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Exploration Plans The Company's technical team will mobilize to the Rocas Project on September 30th, 2025, to undertake a detailed mapping, prospecting, and sampling program to ground-truth historical uranium showings at surface. Collected grab samples will be transported to Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, SK for geochemical analysis. In 2024, the Company contracted MWH Geo-Surveys (Canada) Ltd. to complete a high-resolution ground gravity survey along known conductive exploration trends on the Rocas project. The survey was designed to aid in the identification of potential zones of hydrothermal alteration of host rocks associated with uranium mineralization events. Multiple new drill target zones have been identified on the Rocas project, outlined via the confluence of low gravity anomalies, historical surface mineralization, lakebed geochemical anomalies, EM conductors, and crosscutting fault zones. Ongoing geophysical interpretation and modeling is planned throughout 2025 to integrate historical results with newly collected datasets, which will provide high-priority drill targets and significantly derisk the Project prior to modern drilling next year. The Company believes the Project is highly prospective for the discovery of shallow, high-grade* basement-hosted uranium mineralization. Located south of the current margin of the Athabasca Basin, Rocas boasts shallow drill targets with bedrock under minimal cover of glacial till. 3-Year Earn-In Option The Option is exercisable by the Optionee completing cash payments and share issuances, and incurring the following exploration expenditures on the Project:



Consideration

Payments Consideration

Shares Exploration

Expenditures Year 1 $75,000 (1)(3)$100,000 $1,500,000 Year 2 $50,000 (2)(3)$275,000 $1,500,000 Year 3 $125,000 (2)(4)$325,000 $1,500,000 Total $250,000 $700,000 $4,500,000

Notes:

(1) Issuable at a deemed price equivalent to the last closing price of the common shares of the Optionee on the Canadian Securities Exchange immediately prior to entering into the Option Agreement.

(2) Issuable at a deemed price equivalent to the volume-weighted average closing price of the common shares of the Optionee on the Canadian Securities Exchange in the thirty (30) trading days immediately prior to issuance.

(3) Subject to an eighteen (18) month escrow, with three (3) equal releases on the six (6), twelve (12) and eighteen (18) month anniversaries of issuance.

(4) Subject to a twelve (12) month escrow, with two (2) equal releases on the six (6) and twelve (12) month anniversaries of issuance.

Prior to exercise of the Option, the Company will act as the operator of the Project and will be entitled to charge a 10% fee on expenditures in Year 1, increasing to 12% in Year 2 and Year 3.

Following successful completion of the obligations of the Option (i.e., at the end of Year 3), Optionee will acquire a 75% equity in the Property, with Standard retaining 25% as well as a 2.5% net smelter returns royalty on the Project, of which 1.0% may be purchased back at any time for a one-time cash payment of $1,000,000.

The parties intend on forming an unincorporated joint venture for the further development of the Project. No finders' fee is payable by the Company in connection with the Option.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., President and VP Exploration of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101.

Historical data disclosed in this news release relating to sampling results from previous operators are historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has yet verified this data and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such data. The Company's future exploration work may include verification of the data. The Company considers historical results to be relevant as an exploration guide and to assess the mineralization as well as economic potential of exploration projects.

*The Company considers uranium mineralization with concentrations greater than 1.0 wt% U3O8 to be "high-grade".

**The Company considers radioactivity readings greater than 300 counts per second (cps) to be "anomalous".

