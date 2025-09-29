Ridgeline Minerals Announces Grant Of Incentive Stock Options

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) (FSE: 0GC0) ("" or the "") today announces the Company has granted an aggregate of 1,955,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's incentive stock option plan. These incentive stock options are exercisable at $0.24 per share for a period of five years. The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 800,000 deferred share units, ("") to the directors of the Company and 450,000 restricted share units ("") to eligible persons of the Company. The DSUs and RSUs are governed by the Company's RSU/DSU Plan and will be subject to applicable securities law hold periods.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline Minerals is a discovery focused precious and base metal explorer with a proven management team and a 201km2 exploration portfolio across five projects in Nevada, USA. The Company is a hybrid explorer with a mix of 100%-owned exploration assets (Big Blue and Bell Creek) as well as two earn-in exploration agreements with Nevada Gold Mines at its Swift and Black Ridge projects and a third earn-in with South32 at its Selena project. More information about Ridgeline can be found at .

