West Vault Retains IBN To Support Investor Awareness Efforts
Under the terms of the agreement, IBN will receive a quarterly cash retainer of US$21,000 for an initial term of 180 days, with the engagement continuing on a quarterly basis thereafter unless otherwise terminated. IBN will commence to provide its services today, with the publication of this news release. The agreement may be subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.
IBN is a U.S. based provider of investor services with over 19 years of experience and has worked with both public and private companies across various industries. IBN and its principals are at arm's length to the Company and, to the best of the Company's knowledge, neither IBN nor its principals hold any securities of West Vault.
About West Vault Mining Inc.
West Vault is committed to maximizing shareholder value through its low-risk gold-in-ground strategy. The Company's business model involves acquiring, advancing, holding, and selling high-quality development gold projects in the best jurisdictions.
