West Vault Retains IBN To Support Investor Awareness Efforts

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - West Vault Mining Inc. (TSXV: WVM) (OTCQX: WVMDF) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce today that it has retained InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN"). IBN provides cutting-edge communications and a digital engagement platform, and is a multifaceted content creator, publisher, and news distributor providing tailored Platform Solutions for select public companies to amplify visibility and recognition with large, diverse audiences of investors on behalf of the Company. The objective of the engagement is to expand awareness of West Vault Mining and its Hasbrouck Gold Project, located in Nevada. IBN will distribute Company updates and information through financial media outlets and digital platforms.

Under the terms of the agreement, IBN will receive a quarterly cash retainer of US$21,000 for an initial term of 180 days, with the engagement continuing on a quarterly basis thereafter unless otherwise terminated. IBN will commence to provide its services today, with the publication of this news release. The agreement may be subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

IBN is a U.S. based provider of investor services with over 19 years of experience and has worked with both public and private companies across various industries. IBN and its principals are at arm's length to the Company and, to the best of the Company's knowledge, neither IBN nor its principals hold any securities of West Vault.

West Vault is committed to maximizing shareholder value through its low-risk gold-in-ground strategy. The Company's business model involves acquiring, advancing, holding, and selling high-quality development gold projects in the best jurisdictions.