Honored Artist Jabir Imanov Passes Away

Honored Artist Jabir Imanov, a prominent Azerbaijani actor and KVN performer, has passed away at the age of 49, Azernews reports.

Jabir Imanov was born on June 22, 1976, in Baku. From 1983 to 1993, he studied at School No. 189 in Baku.

In 1993, he was admitted to the Azerbaijan State Economic Institute and graduated in 1997.

In 1999, Jabir Imanov enrolled in the Law Faculty of Baku State University and graduated in 2003. From 1999 to 2018, he worked at the Ministry of Internal Affairs. He also served as the head of the Cultural Center of the State Security Service.

From 1992 to 2001, he was a member of the "Parni iz Baku" KVN team. Jabir Imanov was a KVN champion in 1992, won the KVN Summer Cup in 1995, and became the KVN“Champion of the Century” in 2000.

Since 2001, Jabir Imanov had been an actor with the "Planet Parni iz Baku" KVN Theater. On September 14, 2015, he was awarded the honorary title of Honored Artist of Azerbaijan.

On October 16, 2021, he was awarded the Progress Medal for his contributions to the development of Azerbaijani culture.