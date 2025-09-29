Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Explore New Avenues For Media Co-Op Amid Joint Forum (PHOTO)
The delegation engaged in a discourse regarding the continuous
synergistic efforts outlined in the“Roadmap” framework for media
collaboration between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. Agency Executive
Director Ahmad Ismayilov underscored the robust advancement of
bilateral relations between the two nations across a spectrum of
domains, encompassing media initiatives. He underscored that the
synergistic exchange of experiential insights, the dissemination of
critical information, the orchestration of collaborative projects,
and the implementation of initiatives aimed at professional
enhancement are pivotal in elevating cooperative endeavors to a
more advanced paradigm.
Dilshod Saidjanov, Chief of the Communication Division at the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan and the head of the visiting contingent, underscored that the strategic alliance between the two nations has yielded concrete outcomes in the realm of media advancement. He emphasized the critical necessity of amplifying data interchange and executing collaborative media initiatives. Saidjanov also emphasized that conventional media platforms are pivotal for pinpointing emergent avenues for collaboration and collectively strategizing forthcoming goals.
