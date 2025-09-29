Uzbekistan Joins Vienna Convention On Civil Liability For Nuclear Damage

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a law ratifying Uzbekistan's accession to the 1963 Vienna Convention on Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage, Trend reports.

The decision also paves the way for deeper cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, supports the development of peaceful nuclear projects, and creates conditions for establishing an effective insurance and compensation system. This, authorities stressed, is one of the core prerequisites for the safe and sustainable development of Uzbekistan's nuclear industry.

Officials in Tashkent noted that joining the Convention will provide Uzbekistan with access to internationally recognized legal tools, increase trust in the country's nuclear safety system, and strengthen preparedness for potential emergencies.

The Convention defines key international legal norms governing liability for damage caused by accidents at civilian nuclear facilities. It assigns primary responsibility to nuclear operators, guarantees victims' right to compensation, and sets minimum financial requirements for compensation mechanisms.