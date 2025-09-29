Turkmenistan And Russia's Astrakhan Prepare For North-South Corridor Forum
The announcement was made during a meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Mammetkhan Chakyev and a Russian delegation led by Vice Governor of the Astrakhan Region Denis Afanasyev.
Alongside the forum, the discussions concentrated on amplifying
synergies in the domains of transportation and logistics
optimization. Focused emphasis was placed on the advancement of
non-stop aerial connectivity between Astrakhan and Turkmenbashi,
the initiation of a logistical hub on territory pre-designated in
the Astrakhan Region, and the potential for operationalizing a
consistent maritime route between the two entities. Collaborative
synergies in naval architecture and the pedagogical development of
maritime professionals at Astrakhan institutions were also
deliberated.
The event convened as a component of the Independence Day festivities in Turkmenistan, which the Astrakhan delegation participated in.
