Globalfoundries And Corning Collaborate To Deliver Detachable Fiber Connector Solutions To Scale Next-Generation Optical Connectivity

MALTA, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) (GF) today announced a collaborative effort with Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) to develop detachable fiber connector solutions for GF's silicon photonics platform. Corning's GlassBridgeTM solution, a glass-waveguide based edge-coupler compatible with the platform's v-grooves , is designed to meet the growing demands of AI datacenters for high bandwidth and power-efficient optical connectivity. Other coupling mechanisms are also being developed, including a vertically-coupled detachable fiber-to-PIC (Photonic Integrated Circuit) solution-demonstrating GlobalFoundries and Corning's combined ability to produce multiple forms of co-packaged PIC-to-fiber connectivity.

The collaboration leverages Corning's world-leading innovation in glass, optical fiber and connectivity technologies. This includes a broad portfolio of special glass compositions, glass wafer, IOX, and laser processing, and Fiber Array Units (FAUs), leveraging fibers with ultra-precise core alignments minimizing insertion loss for the most demanding data center and high-performance computing applications.

Built on GF's comprehensive silicon photonics platform that supports co-packaged optics solutions for scale-out and scale-up networks, this collaboration will pair Corning's well established supply chain and leadership in optical interconnect technologies with GF's high volume manufacturing capabilities and leadership in silicon photonics.

“Our collaboration with Corning marks a significant step forward in delivering next-generation connectivity solutions for AI and machine learning,” said Kevin Soukup, senior vice president of GF's silicon photonics product line.“Corning's cutting-edge fiber technology, integrated with our silicon-proven platform, delivers the performance and flexibility required for enabling scalable, high-density optical packaging for AI datacenters.”

“Our collaboration with GlobalFoundries is helping to shape the future of AI infrastructure and accelerate the progress needed to meet the demands of an increasingly data-driven world,” said Dr. Claudio Mazzali, vice president, global research, Corning.“There's something truly powerful in combining GlobalFoundries' and Corning's expertise in silicon process and optical connectivity-together, we're enabling new possibilities for the AI-powered industries of tomorrow.”

Demonstrations of the GlassBridgeTM edge-coupled glass-waveguide based detachable fiber connector solution will be showcased at the upcoming ECOC Exhibition in Copenhagen, Denmark (in the Corning booth #2118) and GF Technology Summit in Munich, Germany.

About GF

GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors the world relies on to live, work and connect. We innovate and partner with customers to deliver more power-efficient, high-performance products for the automotive, smart mobile devices, internet of things, communications infrastructure and other high-growth markets. With our global manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe, and Asia, GF is a trusted and reliable source for customers around the world. Every day, our talented global team delivers results with an unyielding focus on security, longevity, and sustainability. For more information, visit .

About Corning Incorporated

Corning ( ) is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a 170-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping our customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, solar, semiconductors, and life sciences.

Forward-looking information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. GF undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

