Citrus Fiber Market Statistics 2023-2032: Industry Trends And Growth Opportunities

Citrus Fiber Market 2030

Rise in demand for fiber supplements and numerous health benefits associated with citrus fibers drive the growth of the global citrus fiber market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Citrus fiber market size was pegged at $390.6 million in 2020, and is expected to generate $659.2 million by 2030, growing with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in demand for fiber supplements and numerous health benefits associated with citrus fibers drive the growth of the global citrus fiber market. However, variable standards and guidelines across regional regulatory bodies and unhealthy effects of excess consumption of fiber impede the growth to some extent. On the contrary, shift in preference for plant-based foods and rise in demand from developing economies are anticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry.Request Sample Report at:The global citrus fiber market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, driven by increasing consumer demand for natural and clean label food products. Its versatile applications in food and beverage industries, coupled with its potential as a sustainable ingredient, make citrus fiber a key player in the evolving food industry landscape.Citrus fiber, also known as citrus pulp or citrus peel fiber, is a natural dietary fiber derived from the waste byproducts of citrus fruit processing, primarily from the peels of oranges, lemons, and other citrus fruits. It is a valuable ingredient in the food industry due to its unique functional properties. Citrus fiber is rich in soluble and insoluble fiber, offering numerous health benefits such as improved digestive health, reduced cholesterol levels, and blood sugar regulation. This fiber helps in smooth bowel movement. There are numerous health benefits associated with consumption of citrus fibers that play an important factor to drive the global citrus fiber market growth. These fibers help to prevent certain diseases such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), heart disease, type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol levels, high blood sugar levels, and obesity.Buy This Research Report :Growth in use of citrus fibers in various industries such as bakery, sauces & seasonings, desserts, ice creams, beverages, flavorings, and coatings, exponentially propels the growth of the citrus fiber market across the globe. Disease preventing properties of citrus fibers is paving way for its increasing use in daily meals of health oriented consumers. Citrus fibers are also used in pet foods. It has a high water holding capacity and emulsification capabilities, both of which are important in the production of high-quality pet food and treats including kibble, biscuits, and injection-molded bones and thus it also brings myraid Citrus Fiber Market Opportunities.The citrus fiber market is segmented on the basis of application, source, and region. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into bakery, sauces & seasonings, meat & egg replacement, desserts & ice-creams, beverages, flavorings, & coatings, snacks & meals, and others. By source, the citrus fiber market is fragmented into orange, tangerines/mandarins, grapefruit, lemon, lime, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).For Purchase Enquiry:Region-wise, North America was the largest citrus fiber market, owing to increase in awareness among consumers, high disposable income, increase in demand for functional food, and desire for healthy and active lifestyle among the population.The prominent citrus fibers industry players include AMC Group, Cargill Incorporated, Carolina Ingredients, CEAMSA, Citrus Extracts LLC, CP Kelco, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Edge Ingredients, FGF Trapani, Fiberstar, Inc., Golden Health, Hebei Lemont Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Herbafood Ingredients GmbH, Ingredients by Nature, JRS Silvateam Ingredients S.r.l., Lucid Colloids Ltd., Nans Products, Naturex SA, Quadra Chemicals Ltd., and Royal DSM.Trending Reports:Canned Sardines Market:Microgreens Market:Emulsifiers Market:

