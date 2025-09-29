403
Russia brushes off Zelensky’s warning of potential attacks
(MENAFN) Russia has brushed off remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who cautioned Kremlin officials that they should know “where the bomb shelters are.”
In a recent interview, Zelenskyy said he had the support of US President Donald Trump to target Russian facilities, including energy infrastructure and arms factories, stressing that Ukraine would employ long-range weapons provided by Washington if supplied. He underlined that civilians would not be attacked because Ukrainians are "not terrorists," but added that centers of authority in Russia, including the Kremlin, could be considered targets, warning that officials “have to know where the bomb shelters are.”
Responding to those statements, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov argued that Zelenskyy was attempting to present himself to European partners as a “brave warrior,” while claiming the battlefield situation indicates otherwise. Peskov further contended that Ukraine’s standing, both in the ongoing conflict and in any negotiations, is “inexorably worsening” over time. “I think that internally they are aware of this, but they are bluffing here,” he added.
When asked about Moscow’s possible reaction should Ukraine carry out such an attack, Peskov pointed to prior remarks by President Vladimir Putin: "Our commander-in-chief, the president, he has already spoken about this. So, it's better not to even talk about it. And everyone understands that."
