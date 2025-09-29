Pharmacorp Rx Inc. Files Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”) (TSXV:PCRX) is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Quebec.

The base shelf prospectus, when made final and effective, will allow the Corporation to ‎qualify the distribution by way of prospectus in Canada of up to $100 million of common shares, preferred ‎shares, warrants, debt securities, subscription receipts, units, or any combination thereof, during the 25-month period that ‎the base shelf prospectus is effective. The specific terms of any offering under the base shelf prospectus will ‎be established in a prospectus supplement, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities ‎regulatory authorities in connection with any such offering. The amount and timing of any future offerings or issuances will be based on the Corporation's financial requirements and market conditions at that time.

"This filing marks another milestone in our corporate development,” said Alan Simpson, Executive Chairman of PharmaCorp.“Once final, the base shelf prospectus will provide us with the flexibility to efficiently access the capital markets as acquisition opportunities continue to present themselves in part through our strategic alliance with PharmaChoice Canada, as we advance our national growth and operations platform.”

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About PharmaCorp Rx Inc.

PharmaCorp is a Canadian pharmacy acquisition and ownership platform focused on empowering pharmacists as equity partners and supporting succession for retiring pharmacy owners. Through a combination of capital, strategic support, and operational expertise, PharmaCorp is building a national network of community pharmacies under the PharmaChoice Canada banner. PharmaCorp currently operates four PharmaChoice Canada bannered pharmacies and will continue to acquire both PharmaChoice bannered and independent pharmacies across Canada, rebranding non-bannered locations under the PharmaChoice Canada platform in accordance with its strategic alliance with PharmaChoice Canada. PharmaCorp shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: PCRX.

PharmaCorp actively welcomes discussions with pharmacy owners considering succession or sale. For more information about our acquisition program and process, please visit or contact our team confidentially. We are committed to seamless transitions that protect your legacy and serve your community.

Forward-Looking Information : This news release contains“forward-looking information” regarding the Corporation within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to: obtaining a final receipt for the base shelf prospectus; the amount securities to be qualified in the base shelf prospectus; the filing and effectiveness of any potential prospectus supplement in the future; future financing opportunities; the amount and terms of any securities to be offered under one or more prospectus supplement; potential acquisition opportunities and the completion of such acquisitions; and the Corporation's goal to continue to acquire pharmacies as they come to market and to operate such pharmacies under the PharmaChoice Canada banner. This forward-looking information reflects current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the management of the Corporation and on assumptions the Corporation believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: regulatory approval for the base shelf prospectus; market acceptance of the Corporation's business model and market demand for future financing opportunities for the Corporation's securities; the supply of satisfactory pharmacies coming to market for purchase by the Corporation at prices satisfactory to Corporation, and the ability of the Corporation to acquire such pharmacies; the volume of acquisition opportunities presented to the Corporation being equal to or greater than historical volumes‎. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board of directors, third party or regulatory approvals; competition; changes in legislation, including pharmacy regulation, affecting the Corporation; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; conclusions of economic evaluations and appraisals; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Corporation's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at . Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Corporation as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, the Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.